This October, shops and houses are usually decorated with Halloween motifs, although Halloween is celebrated on October 31, the whole month is enjoyed to the fullest by fans of horror / horror movies and series. For this reason, it is not surprising that studies and attempts to discover which are the most terrifying productions of these genres appear.

The Blair Witch Project – 86%, a cult classic from 1999, responsible for popularizing the found-footage genre in the early years of the 21st century, has been named the scariest movie, according to an analysis by Beds Divans (via Movie Web) published based on 50,000 reviews from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the most popular movie and entertainment site on the web.

For this study, the 25 highest-grossing horror / horror films in history were analyzed, and the number of times that the words “scary” and “terrifying”, as well as their synonyms, were used in the reviews. After that analysis it was concluded that The Blair Witch Project was the winner of the first place, followed by El Aro – 72%, El Exorcista – 87%, The Conjuring – 86% and It (That) – 85%.

The Blair Witch Project It was written, directed and edited by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. It grossed nearly $ 250 million worldwide, with a budget of between $ 200,000 and $ 500,000, making it one of the most profitable films ever. The fact that it was presented as a true story (although it was not) perhaps greatly influenced the reception of the public, who remembered it as a phenomenon.

This is his synopsis:

On October 21, 1994, Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Williams entered a Maryland forest to shoot a documentary about a local legend, “The Blair Witch.” They were not heard from again. A year later, the camera they shot with was found, showing the terrifying events that led to their disappearance.

After The Blair Witch Project numerous found-footage films appeared, some with excellent results and, to some extent, innovations for the genre, and others that were only repetitions of the same thing. The horror / horror genre was once again a surprise when Blumhouse introduced Paranormal Activity in 2007 – 83%, first in a saga about demonic possession. Other prominent found-footage examples are Cloverfield: Monster – 77%, Trollhunter – 82% and [Rec] – 90%.

Beyond the genre that became popular thanks to The Blair Witch Project, its impact is undeniable, and it’s understandable why so many people rate it as the scariest thing they’ve ever seen. Fear of the paranormal and themes of witchcraft and mysticism remain haunted by the public even in this age of information and skepticism.

Another study, carried out by BroadbandChoices, went much further, and since last year presented a list of terrifying films, but they were not based on reviews, but on a sample of 50 people; what they measured was the beats per minute, and the heart was racing especially with the film Sinister – 63%, directed by Scott Derrickson, which deals with mysterious murders of families that turn out to be connected to an ancient Babylonian deity.

In 2021, BroadbandChoices ran the study again with 250 people, but this time the scariest film was no longer Sinister, but Host, of the found-footage type but now in Zoom calls, an ideal medium for communication in 2020, the year in which it was released. Second still stands Sinister.

