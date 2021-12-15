There is no way with the Blazers. Chauncey Billups’ team has been in a structural crisis since Terry Stotts left and can’t find a way to lift its head. Nor playing bad (horrible, in fact), the general trend of the whole season, not even making a moderately worthy game against one of the coconuts of the North American competition, the Suns. For once, Portland resembled a good basketball team, something that hadn’t happened in a long time. But it is becoming more and more obvious that Stotts’ goodbye has also meant goodbye to a project that, although it had a very low ceiling in the playoffs, reached the finals season after season. There are teams that are good for that and, simply, they do not give them for more. But the movements of recent years, the poor level of Damian Lillard and the incapacity of the new coach, as well as constant excesses in the board, are causing havoc in the franchise.

Billups’ desperation in the final minutes of overtime showed where the Blazers are. The coach asked for a review for a final foul on Cameron Payne that the referees were never going to grant in the opposite direction, something quite striking. Lillard was the flip side: apathy and resignation. 0-for-3 in overtime for the point guard, who missed shots that once came in, as well as a key free throw miss just before Payne’s action. 31 points and 10 assists for the playmaker, horrible in the shot (11 of 31, with 5 of 16 in triples) and unable to stop a superlative Chris Paul: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 14 assists and 3 steals for the legendary player, for the one who does not pass the age (he is on the way to 37 years) and who leads the League in assists. In Oregon, he forced extra time with a jump shot with 8 seconds to go. On the last play, Lillard lost a ball that DeAndre Ayton stole from him. It seems the Blazers are cursed.

The failures of the home team were far from embarrassing. It is as if the ball does not want to enter: constant ties with the basket without luck in well-executed plays (not all, but some) and free shots. Jusuf Nurkic continues with his improvement and went to 17 points (7 of 11 in field goals), 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Norman Powell had 23 points. CJ McCollum was short again. And, as if adding to a conglomeration of irony and sarcasm, the public, more connected than on other occasions, shouted that “defense, defense” in overtime to harangue what is still one of the worst defense in the NBA . Today, yes, they have left their rivals at 111 points in a match with extra time, a figure that is not bad at all. But if you put less, of course, that is useless.

Ayton accompanied Paul in the Suns game: 28 points and 11 rebounds. In addition, 11 by Jae Crawder (which Lillard complained about in that missed free kick due to some alleged words directed at him), 12 by Cameron Johnson and 8 from a Mikal Bridges who continues to show great defensive attitudes and it caused some of Lillard’s mistakes just as it once dried up a Stephen Curry who has been the star of the night. Ultimately, the Suns are still on the rise (22-5, half a victory for the Warriors’ first place) and the Blazers are outmatched, watch out for this, by the Kings. They have the same record as them (11-17), but worse feelings and a tremendous internal mess that doesn’t seem to have any solution unless they hit the market on the table. and move the 30, 33 and 35 million that McCollum (would be the most obvious move) has to receive during this season and the next two. A firm that was a risky move and a decision that now costs a lot to amend. The Blazers don’t lift their heads. Billups despairs. Lillard shows no signs of improvement. And the team does not win even when it deserves it. In other words: a disaster.