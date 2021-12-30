Employment Why does the approved reform make the labor market less flexible?

The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Thursday the Royal Decree-Law to reform the labor market, which finally come into force tomorrow, December 31, according to the provisions of the text.

However, the new contracting framework established in the standard will come into force within three months, so companies will have to deadline until March 30 to adapt to it.

The work or service contracts and the eventual ones due to production circumstances celebrated from tomorrow until March 30, 2022 will be governed by the legal regulations in force on the date on which they were concluded, but their duration may not exceed six months. .

In the case of having entered into before December 31, these contracts, as well as the fixed construction work contracts, will be applicable until their maximum duration.

The labor reform, approved last Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, seeks to put an end to temporality, restore balance to collective bargaining and incorporate into ordinary legislation temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) that will replace those used in a pandemic, but with the same objective: to avoid layoffs.

The reform, the result of an agreement between the Government and the social agents, establishes that the ordinary employment contract will be indefinite and that only temporary contracts may be made with highly priced causes: due to production circumstances and due to the substitution of another worker with a job reservation.

The first can only be arranged for occasional unpredictable increases in production or fluctuations in demand, for a maximum period of six months, extendable to twelve if so established by the sectorial collective agreement of the moment.

This cause may be used in foreseeable situations, such as Christmas or agricultural campaigns, for a maximum period of 90 days a year not consecutive. During this time, companies may enter into temporary contracts with causes that, although foreseeable, have a reduced and limited duration within the fixed contract.

In this way, it will be expelled from the labor legislation the contract for work or service, which allows temporary periods that sometimes reached four years.

The temporary contract for substitution may be concluded to replace people during a suspension of the contract with a job reservation, to cover the reduced working hours for legal or conventional reasons, as well as to fill vacancies during a selection process. In the latter case, the duration of the contract may not exceed three months.

Fines of up to 10,000 euros for irregular temporary hires

With this reform, the construction work contract will become indefinite and when the work tasks for which a worker has been hired are completed, the company will have to relocate him to another work or train him.

If the worker rejected the offer or could not relocate As there is no suitable position, the contract will be terminated, with compensation of 7% calculated on the salary concepts established in the collective agreement.

The sectors that seasonally resort to temporary contracts will have to use the fixed-discontinuous contract as of the entry into force of the new contract regulation, which will give rise to the same rights as the rest of indefinite ones.

Workers with this type of contract will be the preferred group for training actions. The sectoral agreements may establish employment exchanges to favor their hiring and improve their training during periods of inactivity.

Likewise, the norm will reduce to 18 months in a 24-month period the term of chaining contracts for acquire the status of permanent worker, compared to 24 months in a 30-month period currently in force.

Failure to comply with the rules that regulate temporary hiring will lead to the worker being considered indefinite. The penalties for the fraudulent use of temporary contracts are raised from a maximum of 8,000 euros to a maximum of 10,000 euros and they will be applied by each fraudulent situation and not by company, as before.

In addition, the reform will penalize companies that abuse temporary contracts of less than 30 days with a fixed rate: they will have to pay an additional Social Security contribution of 26 euros for each contract they cancel.

This penalty will be increasing. Thus, the more short-term contracts are terminated, the greater the disincentive. With a short contract of 10 days the penalty will be 26 euros; If the same working time were covered with two five-day contracts, the extra cost in the quotation would be 52 euros.

Collective bargaining and ERTE to avoid layoffs

The norm recovers the full ‘ultra-activity’ of collective agreements, so that they will be extended until they are replaced by new ones, without a time limit.

In addition, the sector agreement recover its prevalence over the company agreement. The latter may regulate the choice between payment or compensation for overtime; the schedule and distribution of working time; the adaptation of the professional classification and the family conciliation measures, but not the working day or salary.

And, the contractors and subcontractors will be applied the agreement of the sector of the activity carried out or that of the main company. The company agreement can only be applied by the contractor if it determines better salary conditions than the sector that results from application.

Likewise, the norm strengthens the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) to avoid collective dismissals. Thus, ordinary labor legislation will include the ERTE that have been used massively during the pandemic, with greater facilities for their processing, and create new ones under the name RED Mechanism to respond to cyclical or sectoral crises.

The Government will carry out an evaluation of the results obtained by the reform by analyzing the data on temporary and permanent hiring in January 2025, publishing the general temporary employment rate and by sectors, an evaluation that must be repeated every two years.

