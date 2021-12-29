In the second season of The Mandalorian – 90% of the fans had the long-awaited return of Boba Fett, a character played by Temuera Morrison, and now the book of Boba Fett, the series dedicated to the bounty hunter, has finally arrived on Disney Plus, or more specifically, the first episode has arrived. Fan reactions are already showing up and suggest that we are looking at a new hit for Lucasfilm.

Boba Fett was introduced in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94%, in 1980, and it was a success even though it had very little screen time. In Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80% fell into the mouth of the Sarlacc, a monster living in the desert, and was left for dead. Although the character’s popularity was exploited in comics and other Expanded Universe works, they were decanonized by Disney, and fans wanted a canonical explanation of Boba Fett’s fate.

Yes OK The Mandalorian had revealed to us that he was still alive, we were missing an explanation of how he had survived the Sarlacc, and the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett took it upon himself to show it to us, along with a flashback to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66%, when young Boba picks up the severed head of his “father”, Jango Fett.

This first chapter is just the beginning, and there are six to go. We hope they continue to surprise and excite fans, who have regained their passion for Star Wars thanks to the series. The Mandalorian, after a bittersweet (more sour than sweet) experience with the sequel trilogy. To make up for the mistake, Disney is now preparing several exclusive Disney Plus series dedicated to beloved characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor, Ahsoka Tano, and Lando Calrissian.

Fan reactions to The Book of Boba Fett They are mostly positive, although there are some who say they are disappointed. It seems too early to declare that this is a disappointment, since it is only one seventh of the story, and The Mandalorian It also got off to a slow and somewhat soulless start, but then it gave way to an adventure of epic proportions.

The Book of Boba Fett has back to Temuera Morrison as the protagonist and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, his assistant. The directors who were in charge of the episodes were Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Steph Green and Kevin Tancharoen. You can read some of the fan reactions below:

Oh no, I saw The Book of Boba Fett and now I started a Star Wars marathon. Whoops!

Oh no, I watched book of Boba Fett and now I’ve started a Star Wars marathon Whoops? – Hattie ⚔️ Raikiri ✨no thoughts, only Arcane✨ (@raikiricosplay) December 29, 2021

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett lives up to the hype. Worth seeing.

First episode of The Book of Boba Fett lives up to the hype. Well worth a watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/MZksqD6OST – ☃️❄️ Teal Trooper ❄️☃️ (@ DazDude40) December 29, 2021

I’m going to watch another episode or two, but I’m definitely not impressed so far with The Book of Boba Fett. I felt like it’s meh and then I saw who directed the episode and it all made sense.

I’m going to give it another episode or two but definitely not impressed so far with Book of Boba Fett. I just felt it was meh and then I saw who directed the episode and it all made sense – Christina (@AIPChristina) December 29, 2021

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett was amazing! However, I wish the episodes were an hour long.

The first episode of Book of Boba Fett was amazing! Wish the episodes were hour long though. 🤪 – Just a user (@justauser_a) December 29, 2021

Episode one of Book of Boba Fett was something of a disappointment. They tried to include too much without any real character development. He felt like a bad storyteller rambling over and over again. Hopefully the second episode will be more focused.

Book of Boba Fett episode one was kind of a letdown. Tried to include too much without any real character development. Felt like a bad storyteller rambling on and on. Hopefully second episode will be more focused. – Comic Book NFT Guy (@ComicBookNFTguy) December 29, 2021

The first episode of The Boba Fett Book was fucking great. An impressive backstory and humanizes the character, I loved it!

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett absolutely freakin ruled. 💙 Awesome backstory and humanize the character, loved it! #StarWars #BookofBobaFett #BobaFett pic.twitter.com/0IENj5Dqme – Joseph Moran BLM (@MrBadBit) December 29, 2021

I had no doubt that #TheBookOfBobaFett would be for me, but I am very grateful that it is. I loved that first episode and can’t wait to see where it goes. My condolences go out to those who cannot appreciate it for one reason or another; It seems like an annoying position to be in.

I had no doubts that #TheBookOfBobaFett would be for me, but I’m very thankful that it is. I loved that first episode and can’t wait to see where it goes. My sympathies are with those who cannot appreciate it for one reason or another – that seems like a bummer position to be in. pic.twitter.com/dqvBc1GE8k – Thich Nhat Hahn Solo (@NeverNotMarck) December 29, 2021

😍😍😍😍 What an epic start for #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/CtfeB3Hwar – SPIDΣR-PØNK (@TakerMetal) December 29, 2021

The first episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett is crazy, but crazy huh, there are no words to describe how fucking incredible it has been to see this as a Star Wars fan. Fuck … I’m totally into it, the flashbacks, how good it looks, and the story. Favreau I love you pic.twitter.com/pm9EgvThJC – Maestro_Ciego (@Maestro_Ciego) December 29, 2021

The first chapter of #TheBookOfBobaFett is PERFECT. How they put you fully into the story, how the world of #StarWars feels from minute 1, the music, the action … and Temuera Morrison is better than ever. TOTALLY INSIDE. pic.twitter.com/GigstC71Jy – Álvaro Luthor (@Arrowverso) December 29, 2021

