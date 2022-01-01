‘The Book of Boba Fett’ comes to relieve ‘The Mandalorian’ in terms of galactic series followed by a large audience. ‘Visions’ has been for the most dedicated ‘Star Wars’ fans, the same as ‘The Bad Batch’, so the rest of the viewers who choose not to delve so deep, they were somewhat orphans without further adventures led by the character played by Pedro Pascal (and no new movies Clear).

Now comes to Disney + the series starring one of the most enigmatic and beloved characters of the original trilogy, to pull the blanket and shake off the mystery surrounding Boba, bounty hunter we had fallen in love with knowing the right thing and without seeing his face. A bit in the line of that style with which Mando conquers, natural successor of the Fett of those films. And it is that this return of Boba raised by Temuera Morrison defends himself with the most just charisma and because he has Ming-Na Wen by his side, but not either.

Fennec Shand is undoubtedly the best of Chapter 1 – ‘Stranger in a strange land’, a 39 minute kickoff directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Jon Favreau (also creator and executive producer) who gives many explanations. Everything is “dreams”, as Favreau writes, again demonstrating just how clumsy he can be with dialogue. Dreams that They answer that question that the followers of the saga had been asking for years. And that’s it.

There is nothing more remarkable in an episode that boasts the same pristine and classic invoice that the Mandalorian bet on. There is no chicha with which to theorize, nor winks, nor surprises, nor cameos. Most likely all this is being reserved for the future, at least it would make sense if one remembers the guidelines of its predecessor when it comes to live-action television fiction (hopefully), but the fact is that this initial approach discreet and anchored in the past … is lazy.

Of course, you can enjoy that visit to the Mos Espa canteen, so respectful of the visual legacy of George Lucas’s first trips through hyperspace; Y the dynamic between Fett and Shand has a touch that is as comical as it is endearing. But, especially considering how exciting ‘Star Wars’ can get, Is this enough?



Beware SPOILERS!

* Next we will talk more specifically about the Chapter 1 of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

Second-rate Mandalorian

Along with Favreau we find Dave Filoni also at the controls of the executive production, so ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ It is signed by the same team that is in charge of ‘The Mandalorian’. The problem is that with its first steps this proposal He looks more like a ‘second-rate’ Mandalorian than the epic journey one would expect for Boba Fett.

The first episode fails especially with those flashbacks that explain how said famous gunman escaped from the Sarlacc Trench and what lived in those five years that separate ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ from this series and ‘The Mandalorian’. Once you settle into that dynamic, it doesn’t go wrong, and it even becomes a feasible solution if you want to position the viewer, but at the beginning it is simply a painting.

All the moments in which Fett “dreams” (has cloth, Favreau) are dedicated to exploring the odyssey that the character lived at the hands of the Dwellers of the Sands. All except some initial shots dedicated to the memory of his father’s death, Jango Fett, what … tell me what does that look like there. This point is introduced reluctantly and in general the explanation is cumbersome to say the least, it does not flow and it feels disappointing if one remembers the best Mandalorian moments. As it is.

Rodriguez sets a basic direction with said narration, which on the whole is quite mediocre, but save the chestnuts minimally. And without self-referential elements beyond the introduction of some detail of the galactic comics, because that, the thing remains that they just want to see the next chapter. It sounds harsh, but it is that truly Boba Fett deserves more.

* ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is available on Disney + from December 29 and premieres a new episode every Wednesday.