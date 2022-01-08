There are a handful of popular fictional characters that people automatically associate with their helmet. We can think of Judge Dredd or Halo’s Master Chief without their helmets and it can feel like an abomination. Boba Fett didn’t have much dialogue in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94%, but people were fascinated with it. Even after the Sarlacc devoured it in the end, fans bought action figures and spinoff novels in droves. Part of what made it so cool was the mystery; he was a silent mercenary on a mission, a sort of Clint Eastwood’s Man with No Name. But that mysticism that surrounded him so much for years has dissipated a bit since his appearance in The Mandalorian – 91%.

Characters who routinely wear a helmet or mask often leave viewers so curious when it comes to how they look. Usually, the creators finally satisfy that curiosity by revealing the person under the costume or armor. However, Star Wars’ Boba Fett is a unique case, as his reveal took decades to make even though fans knew what it should look like given his story. And it is common for some viewers to feel confused as to why Temuera Morrison has removed his helmet more than Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin in the role of the titular Mandalorian from the other Star Wars series.

Boba Fett and Din Djarin’s beliefs are different, so it could be justified that way. However, we also know that on many occasions actors or studios prefer to show their faces from time to time, perhaps not necessarily with the intention of selling more merchandise, although who knows, but because sometimes they believe it is necessary. Perhaps because the actors want their performance to be seen beyond what their face covers or because film and television studios usually pay a lot of money to have certain stars in the middle and they want it to be noticed. But behind the fact that The Book of Boba Fett – 63% have shown a lot of Morrison’s face in the few episodes that have come out, it does not require a lot of science.

It is in fact the actor who suggested it based on what he told in an interview with Rolling Stone (via Comic Book), and the reason is quite basic and in a certain sense logical:

In fact, it came by chance [en The Mandalorian]. I think I was on the spaceship and I said, “Well, I’m not going to blow up the thing, I’m not going to fight. Can I take off my helmet?” And I remember there was a bit of discussion. That’s the scene when I was giving [Ming-Na Wen] all my dialogue because I wanted to be the quiet type. And then [el director] Rick [Famuywia] Says, “Yeah, I think it’ll be fine. Take off his helmet. I would have been disappointed if someone told me, ‘Leave your helmet on for the entire series.”

So thank goodness they said, “Yeah, you can take it off for the scene.” That’s how it started and I honestly think you need to see my face here. But, curiously, I think [en The Mandalorian] They might figure it out if it wasn’t me [Si fuera un doble, el director] Robert Rodriguez would say, “Oh, I can tell it’s not you if you’re not under that helmet.” My face would act through the helmet! I don’t know how that goes, but if there is an Oscar for best performance under a helmet, I will win it. “

Well, maybe it’s not entirely fair to want Fett to wear his trademark helmet all the time. He’s no longer a bounty hunter, he’s not a particularly strict Mandalorian, and now he has all kinds of crime boss work to do. In this case, it can be difficult to deal with other beings if you are under a case, and those threatening looks that the job sometimes requires have a better effect on someone who is not wearing a helmet, right?

