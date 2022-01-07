As we already saw in The Mandalorian – 90% some time ago, Disney likes to end its seasons with the appearance of a surprise character that leaves the entire public speechless and wanting to see more. On this occasion, it seems that history will repeat itself for the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett – 63%, because as mentioned by the interpreter of Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison, in a recent interview, it is possible that The series is preparing to end with something that will once again leave fans stunned.

The Book of Boba Fett arrived on December 29 at Disney Plus, it is starring Morrison as Boba Fett opposite Ming-Na Wen, an actress who plays the murderer and mercenary, Fennec Shand. In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison shared that the show’s seventh and final episode would reveal a big surprise. Unfortunately this was the only thing that is known and there are no further details on the subject, as Wen prevented his co-star from revealing too much about this chapter 7 before its premiere on February 9 on the platform. These were the actor’s words:

Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba series will be ‘full of surprises’. Yes, we have some good things to come. Ooh, wait until episode seven, wow!

This spin-off of The Mandalorian, about Fett and Shand battling for control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine, has already positioned itself as the fan-favorite premiere, even crowing victory over Marvel’s newest series, Hawkeye – 87%, as during its first five days on Disney Plus, it swept the audience figures, surpassing the reach of the popular show starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

In addition, rumors of the return of a Star Wars icon are already circulating for this conclusive chapter, but the protagonists of The Book of Boba Fett They have only been able to warn that something big is coming and nothing more, hinting at what is yet to come in the coming weeks. In the interview they continued talking about the issue, reaffirming that everything is a surprise and that we will have to wait. Morrison express:

Oh yeah. They bring quite a few, diverse characters. And yes, our audience is going to get some wonderful surprises and if I’m lucky they won’t steal my show (laughs).

The Book of Boba Fett follows the story of the iconic bounty hunter, who we also saw in season two of The Mandalorian. Having recovered his armor, Boba Fett has returned to Tatooine and plans to take over the underworld, filling the void left by Jabba the Hutt. In his journey, he is joined by the killer Fennec Shand, who also appeared in the Mandalorian, but unlike his short participation in that series, Shand has a bigger role now starring in the show alongside Boba Fett.

Recently, Ming-Na Wen spoke about the return of his character, Fennec Shand, in this new Star Wars series in an interview for ComicBook.com. In the conversation, the interpreter of the murderer was asked if she knew that she would return after that episode of the first season of The MandalorianIn her reply, she denied being aware of her return and gave some reasons why she was probably called to wear the suit and helmet again. The actress said the following:

Oh God no no no I mean, the determining factor could have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [risas]. I really wanted to do it, because I knew this world so much that when I was introduced to the character and I did a lot of research, I was inspired by his name, you know, I worked on the hairstyle with Maria, then I clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other better.

