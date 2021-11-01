Disney heats up Christmas with the premiere of the first trailer for the highly anticipated series The Book of Boba Fett. The real bounty hunter is back.

He only appeared for a few minutes and only delivered 4 lines of dialogue in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. But maybe that brevity sparked the fan’s imagination, and Boba fett became one of the favorite Star Wars characters.

Later Boba Fett returned in the prequel Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, but here he was still a child.

curiously Temuera Morrison, who played his father, Jango Fett, in Episode II, is the Boba Fett of Disney’s new series, The Book of Boba Fett. The advantages of being a clone. You can watch the trailer here:

Almost 20 years after playing Jango Fett, in his 60s, Temuera Morrison stars in the long-awaited series of the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy.

From here we will enter the territory of spoilers, so If you haven’t seen season 2 of The Mandalorial, read no further …

We do not like spoilers, but it is necessary to do so to know what the new series is about.

Are you still around here? Great. As you surely saw in The last chapter of season 2 of The MandalorianIf you stayed after the credits, in the final scene Boba Fett would show up at Jabba the Hutt’s stronghold … and take Bib Fortuna, claiming Jabba’s position.

That last scene from season 2 of The Mandalorian is just right The start of The Book of Boba Fett. We do not know if this time Disney will translate the title, or will keep that of The Book of Boba Fett.

As we have seen in the trailer, this spin-off will start with Boba Fett claiming the throne of Jabba the Hutt, after he died at the hands of Princess Leia, in Return of the Jedi.

To distinguish itself from The Mandalorian, it seems that The Book of Boba Fett will focus on the corrupted world of the Galaxy’s sewers, the Dark Web of the Outer Rim.

In his adventures Boba Fett will be accompanied by the bounty hunter Fennec Shand, played by actress Ming-Na Wen.

The executive producers are the same as The Mandalorian, as it is set in the same universe. And there are at least two other spin-offs in development: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Boba Fett’s Book to premiere exclusively on Disney + on December 29, in time for the Christmas holidays.