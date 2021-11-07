11/07/2021 at 23:58 CET

A Vasco da Gama-Botafogo is one of the most traditional classics of Brazilian football. And the one that was played this Sunday, in its version of the Serie B of the Brasileirao, had historical overtones: the Solitary Star team thrashed the Cruzmaltinos (0-4), it was the leader (it benefited from the defeat of Coritiba against el Náutico 2-1), has the promotion to play and, at the same time, ended all the options of the Cruzmaltinos to return to the elite of Brazilian football.

The 0-4, with so many of Marco Antonio (who did a double), Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves It is an unprecedented result since it is the biggest Botafoguense win at the Sao Januario stadium, surpassing a 0-3 in 1931.

The team that leads Enderson Moreira, which based its triumph on the counterattack, only needs one victory in the last four days of the championship to guarantee its return to Serie A, one year after its relegation.

The situation for Vasco, on the other hand, is desperate. He is ninth and would need a miracle to reach fourth position, which is eight points away right now. It has been useless to be the team with the most expensive squad in Serie B. Your coach, Fernando Diniz, recognized the almost irreversible situation.

And in the stands of Sao Januario there was a moment of great tension, with throwing of objects by a very angry crooked who expressed her discomfort over a landslide and the end of promotion options.

The Basque is following the path of another historic player, the Cruzeiro, who will remain one more season (in the case of the Mineiros it will already be the third) in Serie B. The four ascent positions are currently occupied by Botafogo, Coritiba, Avaí and Goiás.