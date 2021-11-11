11/11/2021 at 16:02 CET

Marc Escolà

That brand new Super league that was born as a novel project and ended up orphaned of support, with Juventus, Barça and Real Madrid as marginalized partners, was supported in Twitter by various fake accounts and ‘trolls’ that helped popularize the issue on the networks. As pointed The confidentialHundreds of ‘bots’ got involved in the conversation that ended up being the topic of the day in the world of sports, to try to tip the discussion towards Florentino’s side.

The great example of the consulting firm’s report Digital Pandemic was the ‘hashtag’ #WeContigoPresi, in reference to Florentine, which received some 18,000 tweets from some 7,000 accounts, many newly created and without followers, and which were located mainly in Spain and in Arabian countries. Two communities promoted the campaign: one Arab, with its epicenter in the user @ rm4arab, and another in the Madrid environment, with @rmadridistatv, @ adrirm33 or @maanu_gnzlzz.

A matrix is ​​identified with which more than a hundred ‘bots’ were created: all began with the word ‘alejand’ and were followed by eight numbers. These automated accounts also serve to amplify the ‘trolls’ and profiles linked to the right and the extreme right such as Toni Cantó, OkDiario or VOX.

The profile with the most tweets published is that of @ melvis04487089, who wrote 144 times about the Super league. He got to spread more than 10 tweets in the same second, something “humanly impossible & rdquor;. It also stands out that the phrase ‘The Super League is a good idea and it will revolutionize football‘generated about 3,600 tweets in response to accounts with many followers, according to the report.

I don’t know the fans, but the Twitter bots are loving the Super League … pic.twitter.com/UriHat2aho – Juan Corellano (@CorellanoJuan) April 20, 2021

To soften the counterattack of the UEFA, which threatened the members of the competition to expel them from the Champions League, the ‘bots’ also offered a response to the controversy: they created the ‘hashtag’ #CeferinOut, which came to be worldwide trending topic with more than 220,000 publications.

Multiple accounts are still active

The report of Digital Pandemic indicates that there is a “synergy between various anti-UEFA and anti-League Real Madrid accounts that operate in a continuous and coordinated manner“, since a good part of these suspicious users are still active months later. The usual activity of these accounts consists of” retweeting the official profiles of the Real Madrid& rdquor ;, as well as criticizing the president of The league, Javier Tebas, which has received up to 9,300 mentions of these types of profiles.