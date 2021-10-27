“The bottom is left over”, Aleida Núñez poses Jennifer Lopez style | Instagram

From a beautiful place and on a sofa the beautiful Aleida Núñez posed to the delight of her followers in the purest style of Jennifer Lopez, the Diva of the Bronx. The Mexican actress showed that she asks nothing of the beauty of the international star.

The beauty Aleida Nunez He posed for his mischievous photographer in two different poses and one closer than the other, but with something in common, which seems to be that the bottom of his swimsuit was left over and there is plenty of this woman’s beauty.

The also singer chose for the top a yellow swimsuit and a completely open beach robe that left evidence that the beautiful Aleida Núñez was not wearing anything else.

This beautiful woman wore the purest JLo style with a great body and others and her hair with the appearance of being wet and quite relaxed. Juan Ferrara’s ex decided to share these photos with her followers on social networks.

There were two images that the former participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy shared on her official Instagram account on February 4, surpassing 95 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Aleida took the opportunity to send a message to Internet users.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

“The bottom is left over”, Aleida Núñez poses in the Jennifer Lopez style. Photo: Instagram.

Our mission in life is to create our reality, the artist wrote along with the images.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez has proven to be much more than just a pretty face and a beautiful body. The famous is not only an actress and singer, but also a whole company and influencer.

Aleida Núñez surprised her followers by daring to be part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy in its first season, since it was a challenge now to develop as a dancer, an activity that does not do anything wrong.

This beautiful woman was accompanied by the famous Capi Albores and opened a track for the first time in the Hoy Program as a challenge from the hand of a live group and others that Lolita Cortés disliked.

The Hierro judge was not at all subtle with Aleida Núñez and indicated that if she was going to arrive weeks after the start of the competition she would not be able to impact with a great production, but with her performance on the track, even so, this beautiful woman is never discouraged and He gave everything in each of his presentations.

The followers of the actress enjoyed her duration in Hoy, her beauty and her dance steps and regretted when she finally came out. However, apparently in the morning they realized what the public likes and invited her on one occasion during the castings for the second season.

Although he has not had a leading role, Aleida Nunez He is one of the best known faces on Mexican television. This beautiful woman also plays strong or suffering women in soap operas, who dances giving a taste of their shows or is part of the condition of a program, her talent and beauty immediately grab the attention. Nowadays, all that beauty and talent has migrated to social networks, making Núñez an influencer.