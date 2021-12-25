12/25/2021

On at 13:13 CET

.

Under the threat of covid-19 that has already caused the suspension of three meetings scheduled in the program, the Premier awaits the day known as the ‘Boxing Day’ (Box Day), a tradition and a party in the Premier that enlivens the busy schedule of English football in the Christmas period.

Far from stopping, the Premier accelerates. British football takes the opportunity to go through days. It offers a show in vacation time, especially for young people, and uses sport as a notable alternative to leisure time. In almost a week and a half the English league covers three days. In those nine days, only one will not have a game. The rest of the dates are busy. An attention to the follower.

But beyond that the December 26 is the day reserved for the so-called boxing day. A holiday that fills the stadiums with atmosphere to become part of the tradition. A date reserved for the follower to come and enjoy. In fact, the matches usually face teams that are geographically close, with small distances that the fan can assume.

Legend has it that the name comes from the Middle Ages. The nobility gave a box to the servants that day as a reward for the work done throughout the year. The increasing incidence of Covid which has caused numerous suspensions in recent times, left in the air the staging of boxing day. However, the Premier League clubs decided last Monday to keep the schedule planned for these dates despite the fact that a dozen games were canceled in the last ten days.

Featured and suspended matches

Two of the clashes scheduled for this nineteenth date, the last of the first round, have already been suspended. Its about Liverpool against Leeds United and who was going to face Wolverhampton and Watford.

In sports, the Manchester City of the Spanish Pep Guardiola can be proclaimed winter champion on boxing day and widen the distance with respect to his pursuers. Especially with the Liverpool, the only one who maintains the competitive rhythm of the champion, who took a step back in his last match after drawing in London against the Tottenham and that he will not play on Sunday due to the coronavirus.

The City they host Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester at the Etihad, distanced from the heights of the table and who recovered in his last encounter with the win against Newcastle after a two-game slump. Guardiola’s team enjoys an impeccable course and can deliver a coup of authority in this competitive marathon. Accumulate eight wins in a row. They have not lost since last October 30 when they were beaten by Crystal Palace.

The date tests the state of the Chelsea, come to less in the last days. A win in four games, with two draws in a row, has alerted Thomas Tuchel’s side, who dominated the first third of the competition with solvency. Visit Birmingham the London squad to face reactivating the Steven Gerrard effect by Aston Villa that fails to link two games in a row without losing. To the Chelsea, three points behind Liverpool’s second place and six points from Manchester City, the margin of error is running out.

The Arsenal by Mikel Arteta intends to extend his winning streak. They face a favorable duel the ‘Gunners’ who visit the bottom field, Norwich, which has three defeats in a row that have anchored it in the well of the classification. Arsenal can establish themselves in fourth place, which gives access to the Champions League, and threaten third place in the Chelsea, Londoner.

From behind they accelerate. It is not the case of West Ham, now out of ‘champions’. David Moyes’s painting is in decline. He has only won one of his last six games, receives the Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl and feels closely the threat of the Manchester United that has found the improvement with the arrival to his bench of Ralf Rangnick.

Away from a single point in the classification of European positions, the reds intend to take advantage of the dynamics generated by their victories against Arsenal, Crystal palace Y Norwich on your date in front of him Newcastle, penultimate, in St. James Park, in the clash that will close the day on Monday.

The Tottenham de Antonio Conte slowed its growth last weekend with the draw against Liverpool after three wins in a row. The spurs face a London derby against Crystal Palace that intends to resume the competitive pulse. Patrick Vieira’s squad rebuilt with the three points he got against Everton after four games without a win. But he did not go beyond the draw in his field against Southampton in his last appointment.

He is in no man’s land Crystal palace while Tottenham only two points distance him from Europe. For him Brighton and the Brentford that complete the nineteenth day, the duel is a challenge. Equalized with points in the classification, the winner can take a big leap in the table.

Program of the next days of the Premier

J19

Sunday 26 December

Liverpool – Leeds United (postponed)

Wolverhampton – Watford (postponed)

Burnley – Everton (postponed)

Manchester City – Leicester

Norwich – Arsenal

Tottenham – Crystal Palace

West Ham – Southampton

Aston Villa – Chelsea

Brighton – Brentford

Monday 27 December

Newcastle – Manchester United

J20Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal – Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace – Norwich

Southampton – Tottenham

Watford – West Ham

Leeds United – Aston Villa

Leicester – Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December

Chelsea – Brighton

Brentford – Manchester City

Thursday 30 December

Everton – Newcastle

Manchester United – Burnley

J21Saturday 1 January

Arsenal – Manchester City

Leicester – Norwich

Watford – Tottenham

Crystal Palace – West Ham

Sunday 2 January

Brentford – Aston Villa

Everton – Brighton

Leeds United – Burnley

Southampton – Newcastle

Chelsea – Liverpool

Monday 3 January

Manchester United – Wolverhampton