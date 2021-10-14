‘The Boys’ continues to pave the way to its third season with exclusive content on social media. This new stage has already finished filming and although we still do not have a release date by Amazon Prime Video, the announcement and some teaser have to be when they fall. Meanwhile, following the official accounts of the series on the networks is a good decision for any fan, not only for memes like this.

when Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/OADtlpzICM ? The Boys (@TheBoysTV) October 4, 2021

Since the summer we have been able to follow a web series that provides canon content from ‘The Boys’, in the form of an “official newsletter” from Vought.. Of course, taking into account how the company that owns the superheroes in the series spends them, we have to take with tweezers all the information that comes from that source. But we cannot ignore the last episode.

Because Vought News assures that Stormfront is still alive. The character played by Aya Cash ended the second season in very bad condition after revolutionizing the series with his, as Peter Griffin would say, “Nazi things.” The actress has come to assure that she will not return to ‘The Boys’, but the series prefers to keep the flame burning. If the “superhero” is still alive, the door is still open for her to return somehow at any time.

There is also the possibility that Vought News (a clear parody of the conservative newscast Fox News) is lying: They have already done the same with Blindspot, the superhero reduced to shreds by Patriot. According to the news, he disappeared while carrying out a mission abroad. Fake news!

Deep announcing real water

On the other hand, ‘The Boys’ continues to spread its official content on networks with a fun ad starring Profundo. The character played by Chace Crawford appears in a video promoting a real watermark, Liquid Death, very concerned about the cost of plastic and the state of the sea. A cause that is in tune with the superhero, only that Profundo makes the mistake of burning plastic in the advertisement itself, and according to the tweet, he ended up being fired by the brand for making a fool of them.