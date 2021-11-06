In a world where superhero titles fill theaters and streaming services, it’s a joy to see something like The Boys – 90%. The series created by Eric Kripke, based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, seeks to make fun of the way in which the genre has been exploited in recent years, where we have also seen how these action figures become infallible models for his followers who do not hesitate to defend them to all things and fight with the opposite brands. Starring Antony Starr, Jack Quaid and Karl Urban, the story takes us to a reality where superheroes are real, but they are far from representing high moral values.

The title of the series refers to a group of humans who seek to fight and destabilize the social force that superheroes have, who in addition to “saving” the world also have influences in politics. The first two seasons have been very well received by the public, who appreciate that the writers and directors are not afraid to be explicit with the violence and social criticism they present. For now, the premiere date of the third season has not been confirmed, but Amazon has released some clips to start its promotion.

In these videos we have seen the heroes make fun of streaming platforms like Disney +, and we also saw A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) in a music video that could indicate the path that the character will follow in the new episodes, now that He returned to the group on which he depends so much. Now, after a long wait, and her appearance being confirmed for a long time, we can finally appreciate what Laurie Holden will look like (The Fog – 73%, The Walking Dead – 86%) as Crimson countess.

Crimson countess is inspired by Marvel’s Scarlet Witch, and had been mentioned in previous episodes as one of the elements that could join the group of superheroes before they decided on Starlight, in the series played by Erin Moriarty. Yes The Boys maintains the history of the comics, then Crimson countess He will have the power to fly and manipulate heat, which includes shooting lightning bolts from his eyes and controlling fire.

Although the series has changed several narrative lines, in general it remains very close to the comics. On the paper, Crimson countess is a heroine who has a romantic relationship with Mind-Droid, the equivalent of Vision in The Boys. In theory, there are two women who have been named after the heroine. The first died in the war and the new one is the one that is presented as the enemy of our protagonists and which we can see in the program. The Vought company gives him the mission to assassinate The Boys. Since WandaVision – 95% was a success for Marvel in the midst of a pandemic, we can expect many references and teases in the series. In many ways, this character will come to replace Stormfront, who was played by Aya Cash.

Although Amazon has posted clips we don’t really know much about season three. What was confirmed months ago is that Jensen Ackles will give life to Soldier Boy, and the first images that were released showed him looking very similar to Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. In the comics Soldier Boy is the result of a special serum that gave him powers to fight the Nazis, and we were already promised that he will be much worse than Homelander, who is the equivalent of Superman in the series.

Although Eric Kripke has taken a different tack than the comics, it still relies on the creators to maintain the personality of the protagonists and the overall message of the story. Some time ago the writer and director confirmed that he sends the scripts to Garth ennis to check the lines, especially Butcher’s. Fans are looking forward to hearing more information about the new season soon and maybe finally seeing a teaser that reveals some details of what we can expect in this new stage.

