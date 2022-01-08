Yesterday, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release date of the long-awaited third season of The Boys – 90%, and along with this announcement, a video giving some interesting details on this sprawling superhero universe was released. Previously, the streaming service company had already talked about the arrival of a spin-off of the show, which would focus on a university of young emerging heroes who would have to go through a program controlled by Vought to develop their powers and then leave. to different cities of the country.

The new announcement of The Boys Yesterday was made through the program belonging to the universe of the series, entitled “Seven on 7”, and this included an important advance about the new spin-off, which confirmed the name of the University and the potential appearance of a character at the show. Next, we leave you a translation of the aforementioned so that you do not miss any detail:

It’s almost that time of year again, folks. It’s the annual Vought Heroes Draft. In just a few short months, the best and brightest young heroes at Godolkin University will see their dreams come true or crumble as everything they have been training for the past four years comes down to this. Everything is at stake for these college heroes, as lucrative contracts to defend America’s most important cities are at stake. Alumni Queen Maeve, The Deep, and A-Train were chosen by New York City and The Seven, but this year, which rising stars are going to Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles?

And while this year’s competition is sure to be intense, people can’t stop talking about Godolkin University’s junior Golden Boy, already considered the first pick for next year’s draft. America’s future has never been brighter, and I, for one, can’t wait to see the future of this new generation of heroes.

These new details of the spin-off confirm that the new production will be inspired by an arc from the comics of The Boys in which they make fun of Marvel’s X-Men. In this, an institution called Godolkin Univeristy appears and its founder, John Godolkin, who would be a version of Charles Xavier. He and his group, The G-Men, would be the characters in this new story.

The Boys takes place in a universe where people with superpowers are recognized as heroes by the general public, somewhat akin to celebrities, and work for the powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Behind the masks of their heroic characters, most are arrogant and corrupt beings. The series primarily focuses on two groups: The Seven, Vought’s main superhero team, and The Boys, vigilantes seeking to take down Vought and The Seven.

Thanks to the showrunner of the series, Eric Kripke, we now know that in addition to the participation of new characters, the plot will more closely follow Vought International and the historical context that surrounds it. We will be able to see a different version of The Seven and key situations in the development of what is now one of the most powerful companies in the world. The third season will arrive on Prime Video on June 3, stay tuned for more information and do not miss any details of the program.

