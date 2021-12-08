Amazon is doing a great job promoting the third season of The Boys – 95%. Although we still do not have a confirmed release date, the new episodes are closer than ever and considering the end of last season we will be facing a violent and explosive confrontation. The show created by Eric Kripke, based on the comics by Garth Ennis, took advantage of the popularity of superheroes to deliver something new where the heroic figures are, in truth, the villains of history. Similarly, there is great criticism of corporations and their exploitation to keep the public captive.

Keep reading: The Boys: First image of Crimson Countess has nods to Marvel’s Scarlet Witch

The Boys It basically follows the story of Butcher (Karl Urban), who seeks revenge for the rape and death of his wife at the hands of Homelander (Antony Starr). Hugh (Jack Quaid) joins them after the death of his girlfriend and seeing how the superhero industry really has no interest in the people it claims to care. The first two seasons covered this plot and the end indicates a new stage where the scope will now be in the world of politics and new superheroes will be presented. The origin of the superheroes and the commercialization that is planned in this regard were also revealed to us.

It has been known for months that the third season will introduce us to characters like Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), but little by little we have discovered, thanks to the news cuts of Vought News Network, the arrival and appearance of other heroes. In this video we can see for the first time Blue hawk, played in the series by Nick wechsler, best known for his work on This Is Us – 94%, Dynasty and Revenge.

Check out the preview here:

In the news it is said that Blue hawk It will be the official face of a series of patriotic products under the 4Freedom label developed by CEO Mickey Londale, including triple-ply toilet paper rolls and coffee grown in the south of the country. Other news items mentioned include Gecko’s arrest, Black Noir’s return after his dangerous, near-fatal allergic reaction, and The Seven’s upcoming appearance for a Christmas special. There is also a special message from Homelander speaking to the nation to ensure that he will keep his promise to care for the public.

You may also like: The Boys: Third Season Will Show The History Of Superheroes In America

Technically Blue hawk It does not exist as such in the comics, but it is possible that it takes inspiration from other characters, because although the series is forming its own path, it has very well respected the appearance and the associations that we see on paper. In this case, Blue hawk is part of the Payback group, a mockery of Avengers, which includes the aforementioned Soldier Boy.

In a recent interview with Collider, the showrunner Eric Kripke spoke of the arrival of these new, not so new, heroes:

Season 3 is fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, it’s about the team he was a part of called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there are a ton of other heroes who are great. So it’s like seeing who The Seven were before The Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought, what was everything like during the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s? Exploring the history of the world, not just the present, is a lot of fun.

In addition to Blue hawk, the third season of The Boys will feature two other original heroes. Miles Gaston Villanueva will give life to Super Sonic, and rumors suggest that he is an old acquaintance or boyfriend of Starlight; and Sean Patrick Flanery will play Gunpowder, who by name we can assume will have a clear relationship with firearms. Hopefully Amazon will announce the release date soon and show us a clearer preview of the story.

Do not leave without reading: Amazon Prime Video Announces Animated Spin-off of The Boys: Diabolical