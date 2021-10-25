Hollywood is still shocked by the fatal accident on the set of Rust a few days ago, in which Halyna hutchins he was killed and Joel Souza was seriously injured. Countless artists in the industry have issued statements about it and now Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys, who through social networks promises never to use a real weapon during the recordings again. The terrible event will work so that the props departments will not use real guns again in the future.

Investigations into the incident on the set of Rust have not reached term. It is known that on October 21 Alec Baldwin fired a weapon and that the projectile mortally wounded Hutchins, who died shortly after, in addition, wounded Souza in the shoulder. According to police information, Alec They gave him the gun assuring that it was not loaded, so there is a case of negligence or logistics error among those in charge of the props. Misfortune has inspired Kripke to issue some statements about the case:

Someone injured or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. I send love to the Halyna Hutchins family, Jensen Ackles, the cast and crew of Rust. Very sorry. In his memory, a simple and easy promise: never more projectile pistols in any of my sets. We will use shots made with visual effects. Who else is with me?

Joel souza, who survived the incident, told Deadline: “I am devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, […] always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. ” The authorities continue to investigate the case and assure that Alec baldwin he is cooperating in everything; Some believe that the blame should not be on him, but on those in charge of props, however, in networks a fraction has been consolidated that already wants to see the 63-year-old actor in prison. Baldwin already shared an official statement through networks:

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, our deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.

For its part, Eric Kripke continues with post-production of The Boys – 95%. The series is based on the comic book series written by Garth Ennis. Since its arrival on the Prime Video platform, it has become a resounding success, generating a new triumph for Amazon and consolidating a benchmark in the popular superhero stories that during the last decade have become the most consumed in the market. Unlike the products seen at Marvel Studios or DC Films, The Boys it is much more crude and often critical of gender clichés or social ills observed in the United States.

In addition to talking about American history, the third season will also address this current problem in which everyone is afraid of doing something wrong and being condemned on social networks. The new chapters of The Boys They still don’t have a release date on Prime Video, but rumors suggest that it will arrive sometime in 2022. What surprises await fans of this overwhelming production?

