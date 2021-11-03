11/03/2021 at 08:00 CET

Analysis of brain activity in people receiving sham pain treatments reveals that placebo or nocebo effects are modulated by the brain based on what we think about the treatments received, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

Scientists have known about the placebo effect for more than 400 years, but they still do not understand why patients who take a dummy therapy, such as a sugar pill, experience a remission of their disease, known as the placebo effect.

They also remain puzzled by the opposite phenomenon: When patients are told that a drug (actually a placebo) has a harmful side effect, they feel those so-called harmful side effects, called the nocebo effect, on their bodies.

The new research adds to previous ones that have confirmed that both the placebo effect and the nocebo effect are manifested in the body due to certain brain behaviors.

The new study provides the most detailed look yet at how the brain responds to these effects, especially highlighting a paradox affecting the brain’s pain center, the researchers note of their work.

Brain paradox

Brain paradoxAccording to new research, sham therapies and bogus side effects impact the brain stem, which is the pain center in the brain, although this impact occurs in a paradoxical way.

In the placebo effect, the brain decreases information about pain in specific neural circuits and increases the ability to inhibit pain in other specialized neurons.

In the nocebo, the opposite happens: the brain uses the same circuits, but to increase the activity of the neurons that reflect the sensation of pain and to reduce the inhibition signals at the same time. Thus we feel what really does not exist.

In this way, it is revealed that two completely subjective mental states, such as placebo or nocebo, have the complicity of the brain so that these imaginary states are reflected in the body, either as relief or as an increase in pain.

That the brain uses the same neural mechanism to inhibit or increase pain according to our beliefs may seem contradictory, but the researchers highlight in this regard that multiple areas of the brainstem function in complex ways when it comes to modulating the sensation of pain.

The experiment: cat for a hare

The experiment: cat for a hareTo discover signs of the effects of placebo and nocebo on the brain, the researchers took 27 participants, 13 men and 14 women, with an average age of 23 years, to a laboratory at the University of Melbourne.

They attached a heat generator to each participant’s arm, which was heated to a moderately painful temperature. The researchers then told them they would apply one of three types of ointments to heat-affected skin.

An ointment, labeled lidocaine, served to relieve pain. Another ointment, labeled capsaicin, increased pain by generating more heat.

Regarding the third ointment, the participants were told that it was neutral and that it was applied as a way to control the possible effects of the previous ones, but that it did not make any therapeutic sense.

Just petroleum jelly

Just petroleum jellyAll three ointments were actually mineral fat (petroleum jelly), without any therapeutic effectiveness for pain.

This means that any difference perceived in pain by the volunteers could only come from the imaginary increase or decrease in pain perception (placebo or nocebo effect).

The result of the experiment was that the majority of the study participants experienced both the placebo and the nocebo effect, depending on the ointment applied.

In addition, a third reported that they felt less pain after applying the supposedly pain-relieving ointment, while just over half said they had felt more pain when the ointment that supposedly intensified heat was applied to their arm.

Looking at their brains

Looking at their brainsWhile the participants received a type of ointment, the researchers observed the activity of their brains with a high-resolution functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine, to detect which parts were most active at each moment of the false treatment.

Brain stem functional MRI results accurately revealed altered activity in pain modulator nuclei when greater placebo and nocebo effects were observed in participants.

These results reveal the role of the brainstem in pain modulation and they may offer a route to future chronic pain treatments, the researchers note.

Best Pain Therapies

Best Pain TherapiesDoctors have traditionally used the method of placing electrical impulses in the brainstem, called deep brain stimulation, to treat chronic pain, but no clear success has been achieved.

Part of the problem is that it is impossible to determine exactly which part of the brain stem is responsible for regulating pain.

The new study could help pinpoint stimulus targets and suggest future treatments for chronic pain, according to the researchers.

In any case, even more research will be needed to prove that this lab study is valid in the real world, Science warns.

Reference

ReferenceBrainstem mechanisms of pain modulation: a within-subjects 7T fMRI study of Placebo Analgesic and Nocebo Hyperalgesic Responses. Lewis Crawford et al. Journal of Neuroscience October 25, 2021, JN-RM-0806-21; DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0806-21.2021

Top photo: Gaspar Uhas. Unplash.