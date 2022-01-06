01/05/2022 at 21:00 CET

Barça closed on Tuesday with a commendable 2-4 victory in Valdepeñas three sensational months in which he has marveled with his offensive bet and has 19 games in a row undefeated, of which he has won 18 in a spectacular streak that is still open,

With that triumph the Barça team secured first place at the end of the first round and will rest one day between the quarters and a hypothetical semifinals in the Spanish Cup that will be played in Jaén from March 31 to April 3. And he already has 37 points, nine more than a Valdepeñero team that, yes, has a pending game.

What’s more, the team perfectly managed by Jesús Velasco is already classified for a Final Four of the Champions It will be played between April 28 and May 1 in Riga with the champion Sporting, Benfica of Galician Pulpis and Russian Tyumen as rivals.

The sensations are excellent and not even the casualties due to injury of Esquerdinha and Bernat Povill nor the positive of Carlos Ortiz has stopped the team in the last two games before a long ‘break’.

Esquerdinha is having very bad luck

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

And it is that the Barça will not return to play an official party until you receive a Jimbee Cartagena at the Palau on Saturday, February 12 which is third with 25 points under the command of the emblematic Duda (a former ElPozo technician for two decades), but with two pending matches.

January is the month of continental competitions. Thus the Portuguese André Coelho will try to repeat with Portugal the title in the European of the Netherlands with Sergio Lozano, Ortiz, Adolfo and Dídac in the ranks of the ‘Roja’ (current runner-up) under Fede Vidal.

In Asunción (Paraguay) instead of in Rio as was originally planned by the new measures of the government of the ‘weather vane’ Bolsonaro, the Catalans Ferrao, Marcenio, Dyego, Matheus and Pito will defend the title in the Copa América with the ‘verdeamarelha’ trained by the respected Marquinhos Xavier.

Dyego and Ferrao are key in the ‘canarinha’

| JOAN MONFORT

Three return on January 20

Since the league debut with defeat in Palma, the Barca has faced a really hectic schedule with six more games than the rest of the team with the exception of Levante (those of the Main and Elite Rounds of the Champions League).

Before the departure of almost the entire team with their national teams, the section has decided to give two weeks pounds to the goal Miquel Feixas and to the injured Leandro Esquerdinha (he has been suffering for several months) and Bernat Povill (They will continue with their treatment), although all of them will have a pattern so that they do not lose shape with February 20 as the date of return to a job that they will surely carry out together with the subsidiary directed by Xavi Closas.

And until the last moment the five Brazilians have been doubtless for the doubts about the Copa América, which finally seems to be held in Paraguayan lands.