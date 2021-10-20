Awarded by the prestigious British magazine to the best Hi-Fi, home cinema and consumer technology equipment.

Rega and Naim, two brands recognized as “great winners”

This magazine, a benchmark in the sector, recognizes in this year’s edition Rega and Naim as two of the big winning brands, which stand out above the others for having obtained six and four awards respectively.

Record Player Awards

In the turntable category, the British brand Rega, one of the veteran winners, has been the great winner in this edition, but it also leaves room for Technics for recognition. In total, four star turntables among the brands in the SIT & B catalog, which places our company in one of the best positioned in the sector in all price ranges.

Planar 1: Best turntable between 200 and 500 pounds (approx. Between 250 and 600 euros) because “it is still the only unbeatable in its price category”.

Planar 3: Best turntable between 500 and 750 pounds (approx. Between 600 and 900 euros) as “it is still the best value turntable on the market”.

Technics SL 1500 C: Best record player between £ 750 and £ 1,000 (approx. Between € 900 and € 1,200), an accolade based on the fact that this kit, “elegantly conceived, is an uncomplicated record player.”

Planar 6: Best record player between £ 1,000 and £ 2,000 (approx. Between 1,200 and 2,400 euros) on the grounds that “it is a wonderfully refined, articulate and precise record player.”

Award Winning Wireless Speakers

The range of brands in the SIT & B catalog offers the best solutions in the entire price range. The Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation stands out in the high-end range which, for “What Hi-Fi?” one more year continues to be “the Premium option”.

AudioPro Addon C 3: Best wireless speaker between £ 100 and £ 250 (approx. £ 120-300) because “AudioPro’s prodigious multi-room speaker is a good buy.”

AudioPro Addon C 10 Mk II: Best wireless speaker between £ 250 and £ 500 (approx. £ 300 to £ 600). He says of it, among other virtues: “AudioPro adds Google Cast and Air Play 2 for a winning recipe.”

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation: Best wireless speaker over 500 pounds (600 euros approx.) As “still the Premium option.”

Systems section

Naim Uniti Atom: Best Hi-Fi system over 1,000 pounds (1,200 euros approx.). He describes him, roughly, as “a gorgeous streamer who sounds great.”

In the section on streaming music systems, Naim ND5 XS2: Best streaming system over £ 1,500 (approx. € 1,800) because “this network transmitter is still an excellent piece of hi-fi equipment.”

Better stereo amplifiers

Gift io: Best stereo amplifier under £ 400. The magazine’s experts say of him: “Rega’s signature sound in highly accessible equipment.”

Naim Nait XS 3: Best amp between 1,500 and 2,500 pounds. (approx. between 1,800 and 3,000 euros). They say of him: “This highly musical amp wins once again.”

Rega Aethos: Best stereo amplifier over 2,500 pounds (3,000 euros approx.). They say about him: “Another year, another award for Aethos.”

Best bookshelf speakers

The absolute prize is for the Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2. The magazine defines them like this: “Excellent sound and smart design ensure this speaker remains the leader in its class.”

Best Accessories Category

AudioQuest Rocket 11: Best speaker cable under 15 pounds / meter (18 euros approx.). “Still the best speaker cable for what it’s worth.”

Rega MM MK3 Phono: Best stage of phono between 100 and 200 pounds (approx. Between 120 and 250 euros). The Rega is considered “a practically flawless phono stage”.

AudioQuest DragonFly: Best DAC between 200 and 300 pounds (approx. Between 250 and 380 euros) because “this little USB DAC is still hard to beat.”

