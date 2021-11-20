Last night Lara Cardinals and Caribs of Anzoátegui they starred in a huge brawl, after a ball from pitcher Luis Madero to Tomás Telis.

After such an unsportsmanlike contest between these ninths, insults rained down on comments against the big league Willians Astudillo.

Astudillo, hit the pitcher Luis Madero in a forceful way, coming from a place where the Cardinals player had no visual field to avoid or defend himself.

After all this, insults against the Anzoátegui Caribes player did not stop raining down because he hit him “treacherously” as they say.

Astudillo jeva herself beating treacherously. Definitely that Caribes team is becoming uncomfortable just because they are an industrial laundry they think they can do whatever they want in the league. – mervin gutierrez (@ merving1903) November 20, 2021

You can come to think that this yesterday was a consequence of what happened in Puerto la Cruz, last weekend, where spirits also warmed and Luis Madero was involved.

Already thinking about something beyond what was the altercation, fans through social networks express that Astudillo should be sanctioned by the League for his terrible way of facing things and for the weight he has in the eastern ninth.

Astudillo must be sanctioned in an exemplary manner. A League that gasps dying in the poorest country in the region offers a spectacle that sullies the Venezuelan people. Caribs must be brought down to last place! https://t.co/YXzgCLYAmn – Gustavo Gil (@ ggil56) November 20, 2021

They also branded the players of Caribes de Anzoátegui as “thugs”, an expression used to refer to a criminal. In the same way, dimensions such as that they must send to the basement of the table to the eastern set.

Other comments were recalling some past fights where the team that lives in Puerto la Cruz was involved, mentioning one against Magellan where Niuman Romero attacked Carlos Zambrano “treacherously” and the most recent one against the Eagles when Alex Romero struck with him. beats Caribes catcher.

The Hungarian chamber between the Caribs and the Cardinals continues to make people talk. The truth is not the first nor will it be the last brawl in Baseball. It occurs in all team sports, in Vzla, USA, Europe. Stop tearing your garments. – Iván Avendaño (@ avephoenix1408) November 20, 2021

Other fans emphasize that it will not be the first or the last brawl between teams in baseball in Venezuela, the United States, Europe, etc.

An unsportsmanlike attitude on the part of both squads, which has to be sanctioned in proportion to the attitudes of each of those involved.