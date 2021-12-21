12/21/2021

On at 22:00 CET

Freiburg im Breisgau It is the fourth most populous city in the German state of Baden-wurtenberg, more than 230,000 inhabitants, of which more than a tenth (27,600) they live the run-up to Christmas with great joy.

In southwestern Germany, the partners of the Sport-Club Freiburg enjoy their status as revelation team of the Bundesliga, after finishing third before the winter break in the first round after beating Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) in a direct duel on Sunday at the ‘new’ Europa-Park.

Least thrashed team in the German League, with 16 goals conceded -the same as the leader- in the first 17 games, it is the third in contention after the two greats of Teutonic football, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, at 14 and five points, respectively, before the returned on January 7, 2022.

With only four losses in the league in this campaign –Bayern (2-1), Eintracht (0-2), Bochum (2-1) and Hoffenheim (1-2)-, eight wins and five draws are the sensation of the Bundesliga, with 28 goals for and 16 against, after the first three months of competition undefeated and having already reached the round of 16 of the Cup.

HISTORY OF OVERCOMING

One of the keys to this good start to this championship Freiburg is undoubtedly in its coach, Christian Streich, and in a very stable and homogeneous footbed which is already giving rise to talk in Germany and Europe, although its peculiar history should not be forgotten.

The ‘geiers’ (vultures) have always had a spirit of improvement and struggle, since its foundation in 1907 and, above all, in his second year in the Bundesliga in 1994, with its attractive style of play, called ‘Breisgau-Brasilianer’ (the Brazilians of Brisgovia), when they were third and became an elevator team, after four titles in Second (1993, 2003, 2009 and 2016).

The former German coach Joachim Löw is his all-time top scorer, in the eighties, with 83 so many.

Squad of Freiburg 2021-22

| FRIBURGO TWITTER

CHOSEN 4-4-2

Christian streich, former player and Freiburg coach, the longest-serving in a German club since December 29, 2011, with almost ten years on the bench, seems to want to emulate the 16 of its predecessor in the nineties, Volker finke (1991-2007).

With the 4-4-2 as your favorite system, alternating with the 3-4-3 and the 4-2-3-1, has the effectiveness of his German-Italian left winger Vincenzo Grifo, with four goals and seven assists, along with the center forward Lucas Höler, with four goals as well and three assists, and with the forcefulness of the Austrian central exCastilla Philipp Lienhart, with four targets, and the speed of the left back Christian günter, with five assists, in addition to the Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

They are the most outstanding pieces of a meccano that works only in one Bundesliga for the world.