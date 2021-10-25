By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

Last Friday the opening fight of the WBC Bridger World Championship took place, a division recently created by our body with the range of 200 to 224 pounds.

It was a memorable battle between the new champion Óscar Rivas, from Colombia, and the Canadian RyanRozicki.

Face-to-face combat with a massive amount of punches connected by both contenders, who sought victory from bell to bell during the 12 rounds.

Rivas imposed his power and won a clear decision, but, at the same time, closed. The last episodes were dramatic, the physical wear was noticeable and at one point it seemed that anyone could go to the mat. Rozicki made himself known to the world and we will surely be hearing from him in the near future.

Óscar Rivas, a Colombian living in Montreal, became the first monarch of the Bridger division; a worthy champion. Colombia and Canada celebrate the arrival of a new idol.

This Bridger division has a lot of history behind it. The natural evolution of the human being has changed the conditions of our sport.

The categories or divisions in boxing were created in order to have fair conditions for the fighters, setting weight limits and thus avoiding uneven fights in terms of the physical. Originally there were eight categories: fly, bantam, feather, light, welterweight, medium, light heavy and complete.

Eventually more divisions were added, recognizing the great complications and disadvantages that such a marked difference in weight generated among many contestants.

There were some fighters who inhumanly sacrificed themselves to continue attaining the weight in a division in which their body simply could no longer hold up, and also those who gave away too much advantage by going up to another division in which their rivals were stronger and more solid.

The World Boxing Council was the great promoter of implementing the intermediate divisions in this sport and eventually they were the following: super fly, super bantamweight, super featherweight, super lightweight, super welterweight and super middle.

Divisions were also made to give opportunities to so many small boxers, well below the flyweight division, and the WBC created the light flyweight and straw.

In 1909, the complete world champion weighed 168 pounds. In a century, the human being has grown, has become stronger and athletes are much more powerful. This phenomenon was studied by the WBC and it was decided to create a new division to cater to boxers who were at a great disadvantage, since the light heavyweight has the limit of 175 pounds, and from there upwards the full one began, with no weight limit. .

In 1978, at the convention in Reno, Nevada, our body created the cruiserweight division, which ranged from 175 to 190 pounds. 12 years ago, recognizing the same phenomenon of athlete growth, he moved from 190 to 200 pounds; from there, then, the full weight began.

The complete WBC world champion is Britain’s Tyson Fury, weighing in at 280 pounds.

Last year, continuing the work that the WBC has done over the years, a division was created to cater to those fighters who are literally small heavyweights, and built one between 200 and 224 pounds. This was called Bridger.

THE CURRENT DIVISIONS

Full: Minimum of 224 pounds (101 kg).

Bridger: Up to 224 pounds (101 kg).

Cruiser: Up to 200 pounds (90,892 kg).

Semi-Complete: Up to 175 lbs. (79,378 kg).

Super Medium: Up to 168 lbs. (76,203 kg).

Medium: Up to 160 lbs. (72,574 kg).

Superwelter: Up to 154 pounds (69,853 kg).

Welterweight: Up to 147 pounds (66,678 kg).

Superlight: Up to 140 pounds (63,503 kg).

Lightweight: Up to 135 pounds (61,235 kg).

Super Feather: Up to 130 lbs. (58,967 kg).

Boom: Up to 126 lbs. (57,153 kg).

Super Bantamweight: Up to 122 pounds (55,225 kg).

Rooster: Up to 118 pounds (53,525 kg).

Super fly: Up to 115 pounds (52,163 kg).

Fly: Up to 112 pounds (50,802 kg).

Mini fly: Up to 108 pounds (48,988 kg).

Straw: Up to 105 pounds (47,627 kg).

DID YOU KNOW…?

During the COVID-19 pandemic there was an event that made headlines worldwide.

A six-year-old boy saved his four-year-old sister from a wild dog attack. The boy got in when the attack occurred and his words captivated the whole world: “If someone had to die, it was me and not my little sister.”

This happened in Colorado, USA, and the hero is named Bridger Walker. The WBC sent him a belt of world champion and named him: “The bravest man in the world.”

During the convention held in 2020, which was done virtually, the creation of the new division was formalized, and with the inspiration of this heroic act, it was called Bridger weight.

Today’s anecdote

The top priority of my dad, José Sulaimán, was always to find ways to make boxing safer for fighters, more humane, and to minimize the risks they have before entering the ring.

Scores of rules were changed or instituted during his 38-year tenure as president of the WBC.

I remember the first time I heard a story that shocked me; We were having breakfast at Sanborns Lindavista and my dad told something that happened to Púas Olivares …

“Poor Spikes was struggling a lot to make weight; Before, the weigh-in was on the day of the fight and I had been eating lettuce for a week and only one glass of water a day …

“Well, the night before the fight, not being able to sleep and being totally affected by dehydration, he got out of bed and drank a whole jug of water without stopping. The next day he was three kilos over the division, he had to submit to inhumane practices to lose weight, they wrapped him in rubber, they dressed him with three sets of clothes and they put him in a car under the sun of Mexicali, with the heating on for 20 minutes ”.

That was a demonstration of the urgent need to create intermediate divisions.

