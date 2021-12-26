Last Wednesday, December 1, Netflix set a release date to a lot of its productions for 2022 such as ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, ‘File 81’ or ‘Raising a superhero’, but did not tell us when we would see the family again with more sons and daughters to marry from the streaming platform. And it is that ‘The Bridgertons’ waited until Christmas day to commemorate their first anniversary and incidentally announce the return of the second season, which will be next March 25:

In the video we see Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in street clothes, the new leading couple; Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel (Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte); and the younger generation of the series: Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma); reading together a very special installment of the Lady Whistledown newsletter.

Although we will not see Regé-Jean Page again, in the second season Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell ( Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, They are joined by the new signings of Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe) and Rupert Young (Jack).

What awaits us

Along with the announcement, Netflix has also published the official synopsis of the new episodes, which are based on the novel ‘The Viscount That I Love Me’, the second in the series of books written by Julia Quinn, and reads like this: “From the creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton season 2 follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Bridgerton’s older brother and viscount in his search for a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to defend the surname, Anthony’s search for a debutante who Meets her impossible standards seems unfortunate until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. When Anthony begins to woo Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions. (a true love marriage is not high on your list) and decides to do everything in his power to stop the union.

But in doing so, the verbal combat between Kate and Anthony only brings them closer together, complicating things on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, The Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate high society while keeping her deepest secret from those closest to her. “