12/09/2021 at 12:38 CET

Marc Escolà

The Real Madrid have qualified as first in a group stage quite comfortable for those of Carlo Ancelotti. Just the bump in front of him Sheriff at Bernabeu (1-2) marred a pristine first round to be seeded in the next draw for Monday, December 13.

The whites made the initial forecast good and won the two games against him. Inter de Milan, a priori the most complicated rival in the group D. Now, located in the first pot of the draw, they await an opponent for the round of 16. But this time the math doesn’t line up with the Madrid and another Spanish team, the Villarreal, could complicate the crossing of the ‘meringues’ if he wins today at Atalanta in the postponed match played this afternoon (7pm).

A victory for the yellow ‘Submarine’ in Bergamo I would leave the Chelsea and to PSG as rivals most likely to pair with him Real Madrid. The Londoners would have a 32.32% chance, while later, the most likely would be the PSG from Messi (19.39%). In case the ‘Dea‘, the Chelsea (27.71%) would remain the most likely for whites, and the Italian team would be the second most likely to cross (17.03%), as happened last year.

🚨🚨🚨 THE MACHINE HAS SPOKEN !!!! 🚨🚨🚨 Absolutely ALL the possibilities of the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League in the first scenario (that is, if Villarreal qualify). Watch out for that Madrid-Chelsea with a very high 32.32% probability of leaving !!! pic.twitter.com/GMOU9TQd3L – Fran Martinez (@LaLigaenDirecto) December 8, 2021

Los del Cholo, attentive to Italy

The Atlético de Madrid, second in the group after defeating the Port, point to Manchester already Turin. In case of the victory of the ‘groguets’, the probability of 18.53% would match him with the City, the United and the Juventus. But the chances of playing against the team of Allegri in the next round they would grow more if the Villarreal is eliminated and passes Atalanta, which would increase the crossover options to 22.25%.

The yellow set of Unai emery must confirm today in Bergamo his pass to the round of 16. Although it would always be second in the group, the chances of crossing in the second round would be very distributed: Juventus and Liverpool (18.57%) and Manchester City (18.53%) would be their opponents in the elimination round that will start in February (The first leg matches will be played on February 15/16/22/23, and the return matches will be played on March 8/9/15/16).