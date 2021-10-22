10/22/2021

On 10/23/2021 at 00:05 CEST

The United States Grand Prix started with a high tension episode between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who have met on the track, wheel to wheel, and have starred in an unusual spike, unusual in free practice. A brutal action that perfectly reflects the intensity of the pulse that both drivers are fighting with six races to go before the World Cup lowers the curtain. Only six points between Max and Lewis, who in front of the gallery appear cordial, but when they measure their strength at the wheel they transform into two fighting ‘cocks’.

“STUPID IDI🤬TA” Brutal chop between Hamilton and Verstappen in the middle of the straight that ends with a comb and a tremendous mosqueo ALREADY. HAVE. MESS. # USADAZNF1 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dcrITmn0S4 – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) October 22, 2021

The rivalry has been on the rise since the beginning of the season, peaking at Silverstone and Monza. On the British track, Hamilton kicked off the track Max, which ended up in hospital. The seven-time champion was found guilty and sanctioned, but managed to win the race while his rival conceded a zero in his locker. Verstappen He returned it to him in Italy, without giving his arm to twist in the first chicane, causing an accident that left the two out of action and could have dramatic consequences for Lewis if not for the Halo.

This Friday in Austin, Verstappen He has taken his foot off the gas at the end of the straight to prepare for his launched lap. Hamilton, who was coming from behind, did not want to wait for Max to accelerate and did not hesitate to put pressure on him from the outside, forcing the Dutchman to cut. Verstappen, furious, he dedicated a thunderous comb to him: “Stupid, idiot & rdquor ;, he blurted out over the radio of his Red Bull. The thing is on fire.