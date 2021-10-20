10/20/2021 at 05:41 CEST

. / Milwaukee

The Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed this Tuesday, at the beginning of the 75th edition of the NBA, a double-double (32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists) decisive for the champions Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Brooklyn Nets 127-104, which did not have point guard Kyrie Irving. At the start of the 2021-2022 season, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the last final today scored 12 of 25 shots from the field, including a triple in four attempts.

The Bucks, who won the title from the Phoenix Suns, today received the championship rings from Commissioner Adam Silver. Then the Bucks with six players who had double-digit numbers, dominated from start to finish a Nets who not only missed Irving’s absence, but also a teamwork that they could never present consistently.

In his first game since scoring 50 points in a victory in the Sixth NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo also had the help of forward Khris Middleton and reserve guard Pat Connaughton – sixth player – who added 20 points each to help. the Bucks to resist the loss of starting point guard Jrue Holiday who suffered a bruised right heel after scoring 12 points in the first half. The star forward Kevin Durant led the Nets with a double-double of 32 points and 11 rebounds.. The veteran point guard, Australian Patty Mills, who made his debut with the Nets as a backup, scored 21 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from outside the perimeter. Mills made a brilliant Brooklyn debut after spending the past 10 seasons in San Antonio, but the Nets didn’t get much more from their bench. Brooklyn’s other reserves combined by just four points. Guard James Harden reached 20 points points, but scored 6 of 16 shots from the field, in addition to grabbing eight rebounds and distributing another eight assists that did not prevent the Nets’ first loss of the new season. Rather than use Irving in road games – he’s not vaccinated and can’t play in New York – the Nets decided he wouldn’t play or practice with them until he could be a full participant.

After receiving their rings and raising a banner to celebrate their first NBA championship since 1971, the Bucks defeated the team that nearly eliminated them in the second round of the playoffs. The Bucks went 21-4 in the first quarter to extend a 10-8 lead to 31-12. They regained the lead back to 19 in the second quarter and took the lead 66-59 at the break. Then the lead never fell below seven the rest of the way. Milwaukee got 15 points from forward Jordan Nwora, a 2020 second-round pick who wasn’t in the Bucks’ rotation as a rookie but could be poised for a bigger role this year. Guard Grayson Allen added 10 points in his Bucks debut after playing with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Milwaukee championship rings feature ‘Fear The Deer’ and ‘Bucks In 6′ messages. The latest catchphrase has served as a rallying cry among fans ever since former Bucks base Brandon Jennings used those words in incorrectly predicting the outcome of Milwaukee’s first-round series in 2013 with the eventual NBA champion, Miami Heat. Jennings and former Bucks guard Michael Redd were among the fans. The rings, designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, have 360 ​​diamonds on top to represent the Bucks’ total wins under current ownership. In addition, there are 16 emerald-shaped diamonds on each side, symbolizing his 16 playoff victories last season and his 16 division titles in franchise history. Herb Kohl, the 86-year-old former US senator who owned the Bucks from 1985 to 2014, also received a ring and a standing ovation when it was announced. There are approximately 4.14 carats of emeralds representing Milwaukee’s 414 area code. Middleton spoke to fans after the rings were presented and just before the banner with the slogan of “Milwaukee, we made it,” was unveiled, Middleton noted. “We finally did it.”