10/15/2021 at 7:05 AM CEST

. / Philadelphia

The quarterback Tom brady threw two touchdown passes, the running back Leonard Fournette advanced on the ground for two touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they defeated at home this Thursday to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-28 in advance game of the Sixth Week of competition of the National Football League (NFL). The Eagles (2-4) are winless in three home games with rookie coach Nick Sirianni. They heard boos at halftime, but fought back to get closer.

Defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, but his exhausted defense held up after that second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles from a 7-28 deficit.

Playing with an injured thumb, Brady took off shooting. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 44, threw touchdown passes in Tampa Bay’s first two drives, hitting 11 of 12 for 121 yards. His best play came after Hurts’ second scoring run and a 2-point conversion put Philadelphia to six with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter. Facing a third-and-7 of Philadelphia’s 45, Brady stepped away from the pressure and threw a perfect pass to veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown for a 27-yard gain to extend the series and the Eagles ran out of time. Brady finished 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards and an interception.

A pass from Brady to tight end OJ Howard gave the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead. The Eagles responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to tight end Zach Ertz. Brady then hit Brown with a 23-yard touchdown pass that put the score at 7-14. After two consecutive 3-and-out series, Brady led the Tampa Bay team in another scoring series with Fournette running from 2 to extend the lead to 7-21. Tampa increased its lead to 7-28 when Fournette came in from one in the third quarter. Brady was 19-of-22 before missing three straight passes late in the second quarter, including a deep ball intercepted by safety Anthony Harris that ended his streak of 227 passes without a pick.

The Buccaneers were already losing cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting before Sherman fell on Philadelphia’s first series. Still, Hurts had trouble throwing the ball. He completed 12 of 26 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Hurts rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles inducted left tackle Tra Thomas and right tackle Jon Runyan into the team’s Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony. The duo played 134 regular season games together from 2000-08. During that span, the Eagles reached the playoffs seven times, won five National Conference (NFC) East Division titles, reached five conference championship games and one Super Bowl.

Before the game, the Buccaneers had already submitted injury casualties to tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) and lineman Lavonte David (ankle), all three placed on the disabled list.