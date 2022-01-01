01/01/2022 at 11:36 CET

The Chicago Bulls overtook the Brooklyn Nets in the leadership of the Eastern Conference with a victory “in extremis” in the last day of 2021 of the NBA, in which the Utah Jazz added their sixth consecutive victory and LeBron James gave a sweeping display just one day after his 37th birthday.

Lakers 139 – Blazers 106

With 41 points and 14 rebounds in just 29 minutes on the court, LeBron James fused the Portland Trail Blazers in a great offensive recital by the Los Angeles Lakers to close 2021.

James returned to be the starting center of the Angels, chained his seventh game with more than 30 points scored, and had great support in Russell Westbrook (fourth consecutive triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists).

Faced with the excellent choral performance of those in purple and gold, the Blazers were not up to the duel and their top scorers were Ben McLemore (28 points) and Damian Lillard (18 points).

Pacers 106 – Bulls 108

An acrobatic and lucky triple of DeMar DeRozan in the final second gave the Bulls a dramatic win over the Indiana Pacers that extends to six the streak of games in a row winning for Chicago.

The Bulls now have the best balance in the East alongside the Brooklyn nets by James Harden and Kevin Durant.

DeRozan (28 points and 6 assists) and Coby White (24 points with 6 of 7 on triples) were the best of the Bulls while Caris LeVert (27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists) and Domantas Sabonis (24 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists) stood out in some Pacers who were destroyed by lose the match at the last minute.

Chris duarte, Dominican rookie of the Pacers, did not play because he was in the coronavirus protocol.

Jazz 120 – Timberwolves 108

With a remarkable last quarter (34-21), the Jazz brought down the Wolves to continue putting pressure in the Western Conference with their sixth straight victory that leaves them already very close to the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Donovan Mitchell (39 points with 6 triples, 6 rebounds and 5 assists) was the main architect of the victory of the Jazz over Wolves in which Anthony Edwards (26 points) stood out.

The Argentinian Leandro bolmaro he played five minutes for the Wolves in which he had 3 points and 2 assists.

Celtics 123 – Suns 108

The Boston Celtics came from losing the last three games but they rebuilt this Friday in the best possible way by knocking down the Phoenix Suns, who until today shared the best balance in the league with the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics, who strongly dominated the game and were 30 points up on the scoreboard, had Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart (24 points each) and Robert Williams III (triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds) as beacons and 10 assists).

Devin Booker was the Suns’ leading scorer with 22 points but his shooting percentages were very poor (7 of 26 with 1 of 5 on 3s).

Kings 96 – Mavericks 112

The Mavericks fell to the Kings on Wednesday with a painful triple on the horn by Chimezie Metu, but today they were able to get revenge with a victory on the road in Sacramento.

The Mavericks went on to win by 27 points in a second half in which they passed over the Kings.

Still without Doncic, those of Dallas had Kristaps Porzingis (24 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) and Jalen Brunson (23 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists) as main references while in the Kings Tyrese Haliburton stood out (17 points and 10 assists).

Cavaliers 118 – Hawks 121

The Cavaliers are still in mourning after the serious injury of Ricky Rubio – present at the stadium to cheer on his teammates – and this Friday they chained their third consecutive loss when they fell to the Atlanta Hawks.

The loss was especially painful for Cleveland’s team as they blew away a 16-point lead at home.

Trae Young (35 points and 11 assists) shone for the Hawks while Kevin Love excelled for the Cavaliers (35 points, 11 rebounds).

Grizzliez 118 – Spurs 105

Ja Morant (30 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists) was one more night the beacon of the surprising Grizzlies, who brought down the San Antonio Spurs to add their fourth straight victory and continue dreaming of great goals in the Western Conference.

The Spanish Santi Aldama played 13 minutes for the Memphis in which he got 3 points, 2 rebounds and a block.

Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White and Bryn Forbes led the Spurs attack with 15 points per head.

Rockets 110 – Heat 120

A fantastic Jimmy Butler (37 points) led the way for the Miami Heat to spin off their fifth straight win by defeating the Houston Rockets.

The locals, in which Jae’Sean Tate (20 points) stood out, came with options at the end of the game, but they were innocent and made too many mistakes against a much more solid Heat.

Raptors 116 – Clippers 108

Fred VanVleet, with 31 points, led the Toronto Raptors to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, whom they rallied in the fourth quarter.

Spaniard Serge Ibaka had 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 18 minutes for the Clippers, whose top scorer was Marcus Morris Sr. with 20 points.

Thunder 95 – Knicks 80

The Thunder closed the year with a victory over the New York Knicks clinging to the pull of their star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points).

The Knicks, very weighed down by an unfortunate 8 of 41 in triples, had RJ Barrett (26 points) as their main man.

Eastern Conference

1.- Chicago Bulls (23-10).

2.- Brooklyn Nets (23-10).

3.- Milwaukee Bucks (24-13).

4.- Miami Heat (23-13).

5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (20-16).

6.- Philadelphia 76ers (19-16).

7.- Charlotte Hornets (19-17).

8.- Washington Wizards (18-17).

9.- Boston Celtics (17-19).

10.- New York Knicks (17-19).

11.- Toronto Raptors (15-17).

12.- Atlanta Hawks (16-19).

13.- Indiana Pacers (14-22).

14.- Orlando Magic (7-28).

15.- Detroit Pistons (5-28).

Western Conference

1.- Golden State Warriors (27-7).

2.- Phoenix Suns (27-8).

3.- Utah Jazz (26-9).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (23-14).

5.- Denver Nuggets (17-16).

6.- Los Angeles Clippers (18-18).

7.- Los Angeles Lakers (18-19).

8.- Dallas Mavericks (17-18).

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19).

10.- San Antonio Spurs (14-20).

11.- Sacramento Kings (15-22).

12.- Oklahoma City Thunder (13-22).

13.- New Orleans Pelicans (13-22).

14.- Portland Trail Blazers (13-22).

15.- Houston Rockets (10-26).