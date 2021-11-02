11/02/2021 at 21:06 CET

Billy Donovan’s Chicago Bulls were one of the big upsets of the NBA matchday after coming back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at the Garden. It is the first time in the entire history of the competition that it begins the last 12 minutes with 14 points behind on the scoreboard and ends up prevailing by another 14 points of advantage: they prevailed 114-128 with 39 points in the fourth quarter.

The Chicago franchise, which lead the Eastern Conference with six wins and just one loss, He solved a game that had been very uphill with a scoring recital in the last quarter, where he won 39-11. DeRozan exhibited with 37 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 33 minutes of the game and was seconded by LaVine with another 26 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists to achieve the second consecutive victory and leave behind the defeat by the minimum (103-104) against the New York Knicks.

Boston 114-128 Chicago (FT) – The Bulls trailed 103-89 at the end of the third quarter. # OJOALDATO – For the FIRST TIME in ALL #NBA history a team begins the fourth quarter 14+ points behind and ends up winning the match by 14+ margin points. pic.twitter.com/kE10JF7ejH – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 2, 2021

Billy Donovan’s men achieved their first victory against the Boston Celtics of the 2021/22 season and the third consecutive in direct confrontations: Last season they faced each other three times with two victories for the Bulls and only one for the Celtics. Precisely in Boston, Jaylen Brown was the most decisive player of the game with 28 points, 7 rebounds and three assists, seconded by Horford, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Tatum, also with 20 points..

The last quarter, a scoring recital

The Chicago Bulls exhibited great scoring ability in the last 12 minutes of the game: recorded 81.3% on field goals with 100% on two shots (10 scored out of 10 attempted) and 50% on three shots (three scored out of six attempted). The rebound also dominated, with a total of 16: the Bulls had 14 defensive and two offensive.

With the victory, the Chicago team remains at the top of the table in the Eastern Conference with six wins and one loss, ahead of the Miami Heat, with five wins and one loss.. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, are in a insufficient 12th place with five defeats and only two victories so far, achieved against Hornets and Rockets.