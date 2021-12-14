12/14/2021 at 08:53 CET

José Luis Bermejo Wheat

The Local Police of Cáceres stopped the vehicle of Traffic Councilor and spokesman for the local government, Andrés Licerán, without the mandatory tourism insurance and without the ITV in order. It was in a routine check done this Sunday in the Plaza de Obispo Galarza. On these dates, coinciding with the proximity of the Christmas festivities, controls are usually carried out in the three shifts of the Local Police (morning, afternoon and night). The agents reported the two infractions (not having insurance and expired ITV).

The councilor, to questions from this newspaper, explained that on Sunday mid-morning he took the car to go out to play sports and in a routine control of the Local Police they stopped him. “At that moment, and to my surprise, we discovered that he did not have the insurance or the ITV up to date, something of which he had never been aware “, details the mayor in the written reply.

Licerán recognizes that with what happened “I do not comply with the exemplarity that is required of us councilors, but it is still an error, probably attributable to my change of residence, which has caused me some problems with notifications and other correspondence “.

He has also detailed that This morning you paid the insurance and made an appointment for the ITV. “As it should be, I have to pay the fine and comply like any neighbor“he adds in the written response.

Failure to pass the ITV carries a penalty of 200 euros, while Not having insurance entails the prohibition of driving with the vehicle and the deposit or seal of the car at the owner’s expense until insurance is in place. The The penalty is for an amount between 601 and 3,000 euros.

ANDIn this case, the proposed penalty is 200 euros for not having the ITV up to date and 600 euros for lacking insurance. As detailed by the mayor, to questions from this newspaper, the ITV had expired for two months, while with the insurance receipt what has happened is that “they had returned it to me and they had discharged it.” Licerán reiterated that this morning he has already paid the insurance receipt and that he already has an appointment to pass the ITV this week.

The agents did not get to immobilize the mayor’s vehicle, despite the fact that there was no insurance. The car is not usually immobilized due to the doubts that the Traffic terminal sometimes offers. The complaint is imposed and subsequently the offender can argue.

Licerán, in addition to being a government spokesperson, is in charge of the departments of Development, Infrastructure, Public Services, Security (Local Police and Traffic) and Human Resources.