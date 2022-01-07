01/08/2022 at 00:03 CET

This Sunday, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Africa Cup 2022 will take place, during which we will witness the confrontation between 24 national teams who will compete for the title for the best African team.

Although, in principle, it was scheduled for 2021, the championship will take place between the current month of January and the next month of February, offering an approximate duration of one month of the best continental football. Counting on the participation of historical squads such as Cameroon, Ghana Y Ivory Coast, as well as recent exponents such as Senegal, Egypt Y Morocco, there is no compelling reason why soccer fans should not be delighted by this new demonstration of the beautiful game.

DATE AND TIMES OF THE AFRICA CUP 2022 GAMES

Finally, remembering that the Africa Cup 2022 will take place between January 9 and February 6Here are all the matches of the group stage and their respective schedules for Spain, where they will be broadcast through DAZN:

Sunday 09/01/2022five pm: Cameroon – Burkina Faso.20:00: Ethiopia – Cape Verde.Monday 10/01/202214:00: Senegal – Zimbabwe.five pm: Guinea – Malawi.five pm: Morocco – Ghana.20:00: Comoros – Gabon.Tuesday 11/01/202214:00: Algeria – Sierra Leone.five pm: Nigeria – Egypt.20:00: Sudan – Guinea-Bissau.Wednesday 12/01/202214:00: Tunisia – Mali. five pm: Mauritania – Gambia. 20:00: Equatorial Guinea – Ivory Coast.Thursday 13/01/2022five pm: Cameroon – Ethiopia.20:00: Cape Verde – Burkina Faso. Friday 01/14/202214:00: Senegal – Guinea.five pm: Malawi – Zimbabwe.five pm: Morocco – Comoros. 20:00: Gabon – Ghana.Saturday 01/15/2022five pm: Nigeria – Sudan.20:00: Guinea-Bissau – Egypt.Sunday 01/16/202214:00: Gambia – Mali.five pm: Tunisia – Mauritania.five pm: Ivory Coast – Sierra Leone.20:00: Algeria – Equatorial Guinea.Monday 17/01/2022five pm: Burkina Faso – Ethiopia.five pm: Cape Verde – Cameroon.Tuesday 01/18/2022five pm: Malawi – Senegal.five pm: Zimbabwe – Guinea.20:00: Gabon – Morocco.20:00: Ghana – Comoros.Wednesday 19/01/202220:00: Guinea-Bissau – Nigeria.20:00: Egypt – Sudan.Thursday 01/20/2022five pm: Sierra Leone – Equatorial Guinea.five pm: Ivory Coast – Algeria.20:00: Gambia – Tunisia.20:00: Mali – Mauritania.