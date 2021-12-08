12/08/2021 at 10:58 CET

Juan Carlos And you JimenezAn assistant referee in the First Division for 23 seasons, he had to stop his activity on the playing fields due to two blood clots in his lungs, which left him away from football for several months, after having to go through the UCI.

The most awarded assistant in Spain He returned to the pitch on November 20, in the Catalan derby between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, and has already been able to return to normality, even performing in the Copa del Rey.

Despite this, in the summer, he experienced an episode that could change his life. A call two days before catching a plane to be the assistant referee for the Switzerland – Italy qualification for the World Cup (September 5) saved him from almost certain death, and, not feeling well, he called a medical friend who recommended that he not fly, since the pressure in the air would have taken his life with a “99% chance”.

“Before the Granada-Valencia (August 21), when I got the second dose I noticed shortness of breath in training, and I did not give it much importance. I put it down to the few vacations. At Granada-Valencia as in the presentations I made the next day with referees where I had to stop to catch air in Madrid, I realized. That same night I went to the emergency room because I had a Champions League preview in Denmark. I travel, but I still have the same symptoms, “explained the referee in ‘El Larguero’ of Cadena SER.” Everyone told me that they did not know the recovery time, but blessed call because the problem would be that 99% would not land alive . From a heart attack to a stroke and that I can stay on a plane. “

After the call, ‘Juanki’ was transferred to the Beata Santa Ana Hospital, and did not obtain good results: “In the analysis, I had the D-Dimer (the factor that if it is above 500 there is a risk of thrombosis) almost eight thousand”.

“Indeed, after a CT scan I had the thrombi expanded through both lungs and I stayed in the ICU. I was lucky that I reacted well and I was hospitalized for five more days,” he continues.