12/03/2021 at 09:02 CET

Only seven pairs of osprey (or guincho as it is known in the Canary Islands), still survive in some marine cliffs of the archipelago. The tourist leisure activities, the greater influx of people to trails near the nesting areas, the wide network of power lines or the unbridled construction of wind farms are behind its slow but progressive disappearance. Now, the Government of the Canary Islands works against the clock together with a group of ornithologists to save the last ospreys from extinction.

“These are endangered species that enrich the archipelago’s biodiversity and natural heritage & rdquor ;. This has been expressed by the counselor responsible for the Ministry of Ecological Transition of the Government of the Canary Islands, José Antonio Valbuena, who has defended the importance of carrying out initiatives to prevent their disappearance.

According to the latest published data, the current state of the guincho population in the Canary Islands is very precarious, since there are only seven couples spread over the islet of Alegranza, Tenerife and La Gomera.

There are also several solitary specimens on these islands and islets, including Montaña Clara and Lanzarote, as explained by ornithologist Felipe Siverio, but it is difficult to match them when everything else is against it.

The execution of this project, co-financed by the Operational Program FEDER Canarias (2014-2020), has been entrusted to the ornithologists Felipe Siverio, Beneharo Rodríguez and Manuel Siverio, currently affiliated with the Group of Ornithology and Natural History of the Canary Islands (GOHNIC) and recognized in the field of Canarian ornithology.

In addition, to carry out certain works on the different islands, there is also the temporary collaboration of several experts in avifauna.

So far what they have done is carry out an updated census of the species, as well as mark and identify several of the Canarian specimens. This is a huge step in the conservation of raptors, because until recently, in 2019, researchers reported that without a monitoring system it was impossible to know what factors were pushing them towards their disappearance.

In this sense, the ringing and equipping with remote monitoring devices of adults and osprey chickens is being carried out during the three years of study, in order to obtain information on the reproductive and demographic parameters of the species, as well as the movements of individuals.

In this way, information will be available related to the areas where ospreys usually go to feed, the use of their habitat and their movements. This technique will help to elucidate little-known ecological aspects of Canarian guinchos, which, in turn, will help when implementing measures for their conservation.

Once the areas of use have been identified, the eventual black spots and threat factors will be determined and analyzed, which will serve to guide the management of the species in relation to the mitigation of negative impacts.

On the islands, based on the indications available so far, the main risks for winches are in the blades of wind turbines and power lines, but it is not ruled out that human activities -especially recreational activities- are causing annoyance to the birds.

In fact, researchers have been warning for years that boat traffic, very common on the southern slope of Tenerife, which is more touristy, can cause a nuisance during incubation and cause the female to leave the nest leaving the eggs uncovered.

In a short time, this orphanhood can have a fatal outcome, as the sun’s insolation literally “fries” the eggs in a matter of minutes. Another problem that causes the coming and going of boats is the obstacle they pose to hunting.

“After two or three days without eating, the young winches weaken and end up dying of starvation,” says Manuel Siverio, also an ornithologist and participant in this project, which raises the mortality rate of these birds to 50% during their first year of life.

And is that “losing a copy is already a disgrace & rdquor ;, as Siverio remarks. In the case of collisions with power lines, a single electrocution can mean the loss of 7% of the total population.

In less than ten years, the Canary Islands have lost half of their osprey pairs and the retreat seems to have no end.

And it is that, if in the middle of the 20th century it was suspected that the number of couples could ascend to fifty in the entire archipelago of the Canary Islands, ten years ago there were already only fourteen and in 2018 half was counted.

Although the different teams that have passed through the Government of the Canary Islands have implemented different conservation measures, none have borne fruit. The information collected can therefore be a shock to the life of this species, since it is the necessary preliminary step to establish a true recovery plan.

Threats to the osprey in the Canary Islands:

–Power lines. The negative incidence of this factor, which causes the electrocution of the bird, has been verified in different places in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

–Recreational boats. Although nowadays with less intensity, they generate discomfort in the breeding areas, since the guinchos install their nests in sea cliffs.

-The death of specimens has been confirmed by colision with the blades of the windmills.

–Nets abandoned at sea. Individuals trapped in trapping nets have been found.

-The winches use disposable material to build their nests, which can harm their young.

–Microplastics. They face the possibility of accumulating harmful substances in their bodies through ingestion of microplastics.

Main photo: Beneharo Rodríguez

It may interest you: The Valencian Community recovers the osprey, almost disappeared from Spain