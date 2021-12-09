DANIEL VIAA

Angel de la Fuente, one of the greatest experts in the field, also concludes that Extremadura, Aragn and La Rioja are the most benefited

The President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, and the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero Fiscalidad Montero begins the financing reform with a “victory” for Valencia and the discontent of the rest

Canary Islands, Galicia and the Valencian Community They are the three regions most affected by the Treasury’s proposal to modify the calculation of the adjusted population in the reform of autonomous financing. This is how Angel de la Fuente, executive director of the Fundacion de Estudios de Economa Aplicada (Fedea) and one of the leading experts in the field, which also includes the Community of Madrid and Catalonia among the most affected regions.

De la Fuente has published this Thursday the first study with figures and concrete data that is carried out on the proposal of the Ministry directed by Mara Jess Montero, and in which it also concludes that Extremadura, Aragn and La Rioja they are the main beneficiaries.

“In relation to the current system, Aragn and Extremadura will increase their spending needs by more than 7 points, thanks mainly to ad hoc corrections for fixed costs by segments and depopulation, Cantabria and La Rioja would gain around five points due to the correction for fixed costs by sections and the Canary Islands and Galicia would lose almost three points due to a combination of factors “, the text explains.

Behind comes the Valencian Community, with a loss of 1.7 points, a situation that contrasts with the satisfaction that the Valencian Minister of Finance, Vicent Soler, transmitted last Friday after learning about Montero’s proposal.

“For the first time since the financing system was created in 2002, there is a proposal for a distribution criterion based on the adjusted population, and especially based on demographic variables, which will allow an end to the current discrimination suffered by Valencians“, affirmed Soler.

However, De la Fuente’s figures do not seem to be in line with what was pointed out by the counselor, and when consulted by EL MUNDO the person responsible for the document confirms that yes, the figures and accounts show that the model proposed by the Treasury in relation to the Adjusted population depletes the resources of the Valencian Community.

“Dresses made to order”

De la Fuente also points out that the Treasury model respects, to a large extent, the proposals made by the Committee of Experts for the review of the autonomous financing of which he himself was a part in 2017. But he points out two circumstances that he considers negative and that supposes “to fall back into one of the most persistent vices: the tendency to try to make tailored suits instead of looking for sensible general rules of distribution, “he explains.

And he adds: “It is in particular the peculiar distribution by blocks of the fixed cost item that is proposed and the introduction of a new depopulation variable that is conceptually unnecessary and it is built in a way ad hoc to prioritize certain regions“.

