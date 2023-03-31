The cancellation of the historic gamer event was confirmed

E3, the most important video game event, announced that it is not going this 2023. Is it not going anymore? It is not known. After their official return (in face-to-face mode) was announced, several brands such as Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft canceled their participation at E3 2023. SEGA and Tencent also dropped out.

As IGN reports, the Entertainment Software Association has permanently canceled the event. ReedPop, who would be the company in charge of organizing this edition, published a statement: “It was a difficult decision due to the efforts of all those involved,” they noted, adding that “they apologize for those who were waiting for E3 2023.”

A pandemic hit

The pandemic forced E3 to migrate to the digital world. In 2022 this reached a decline where it had to be canceled for the first time in 27 years. With this cancellation it’s been 2 years without E3.

With an official date for June 13 and 16, E3 was going to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Only time will tell if E3 will return or not. But we have the lives of Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation and it seems that with that we will have to settle.

Such was this great event. Bye bye:

E3 participants. REEDPOP

E3 attendees. THAT. (ESA./Europa Press)

E3 (ESA)

E3: Electronic Entertainment Expo is permanently canceled Photo: Dreamstime

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Epic Games booth at E3 (American video game fair) last year Christian Petersen/Getty Images

(MIKE NELSON/EFE)

Nintendo’s booth at BGS 2019 should look similar to E3 this year Christian Petersen/Getty Images

CyberPunk 2077 introduced Keanu Reeves as a character and already has an E3 2019 release date

CyberPunk 2077 introduced Keanu Reeves as a character and already has an E3 2019 release date

E3 2019

rcuh4ohusbeabn53tin5it57oq.jpg publimetro.pe (Christian Petersen/AFP)