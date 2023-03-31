The cancellation of the historic gamer event was confirmed

E3, the most important video game event, announced that it is not going this 2023. Is it not going anymore? It is not known. After their official return (in face-to-face mode) was announced, several brands such as Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft canceled their participation at E3 2023. SEGA and Tencent also dropped out.
As IGN reports, the Entertainment Software Association has permanently canceled the event. ReedPop, who would be the company in charge of organizing this edition, published a statement: “It was a difficult decision due to the efforts of all those involved,” they noted, adding that “they apologize for those who were waiting for E3 2023.”
A pandemic hit
The pandemic forced E3 to migrate to the digital world. In 2022 this reached a decline where it had to be canceled for the first time in 27 years. With this cancellation it’s been 2 years without E3.
With an official date for June 13 and 16, E3 was going to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Only time will tell if E3 will return or not. But we have the lives of Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation and it seems that with that we will have to settle.
Such was this great event. Bye bye: