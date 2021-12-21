12/21/2021 at 10:31 PM CET

The Technical Commission of the bid for the 2030 Winter Games Pirineus-Barcelona-Zaragoza met this Tuesday for the first time at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee to prepare the study of the technical part of said candidacy.

On the part of the COE, apart from its president, Alexander White, in the commission will be the treasurer, Victor Sanchez; the president of the Royal Spanish Federation of Ice Sports, Frank Gonzalez; and the president of the Royal Spanish Federation of Winter Sports, May Peus; all as representatives of the Spanish Olympic Committee.

On the part of the Superior Sports Council, said Commission Victor francos, Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture and Sports; Albert soler, General Director of Sports of the CSD; Y Maria Jose Rienda, former president of the CSD and Olympic athlete.

Aleix villatoro, director of the Catalan Sports Council; Ricard Font i Hereu, Secretary General of the Department of the Vice Presidency and Digital Policies and Territory; Y Manel Vila i Motlló, advisor in transversal projects, will integrate the Commission as members of the Catalan Government.

Finally, on the part of the Government of Aragon, the representatives will be Jose Angel Hierro, director of the Development Office of the Jaca City Council; Carlos Lannes, sports director of the Aragonese Federation of Winter Sports and Olympic in Vancouver 2012; and Ricardo Aparicio, deputy head of mission of the Spanish Olympic Team in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

On November 26, invited by the President of Aragon, Javier Lambán, the top leader of the COE, Alejandro Blanco, detailed in figures the global impact of the Winter Games with 1,920 million people -28% of the world population- who follow the hundred tests attended by some 2,900 athletes.