Los Angeles Rams approached the top of the NFC West with their victory this Monday 30-23 over the Arizona Cardinals they lost the aura of the best team in the National Conference.

At the close of week 14 of the NFL Rams, 9-4, second in West, one game behind Arizona, first, 10-3, now third in the NFC behind the Packers, 10-3, and the Buccaneers, 10-3, who have the best winning percentage against NFC teams.

The Cardinals led in the first quarter on a 53-yard field goal by veteran Matt Prater, 37.

In the next series Kyler murray, 24, leading the NFL in completion percentage at 72.7 percent, suffered his first interception of the year in the first half.

The pin Matthew stafford, first overall selection in 2009, converted Arizona’s error to seven points after 11 plays that culminated with a pass to Odell Beckham Jr to lead 7-3.

Murray suffered with the protection of his offensive line that collapsed several times in the first two quarters resulting in two sacks. The Rams offense took advantage of it to add three more points of advantage, 10-3, on a 55-yard kick from Matt Gay.

Arizona responded midway through the second quarter. Murray, recovered from his ankle injury, led his offense to go 75 yards for James Conner’s touchdown.; who has scored at least one TD in the last seven games; to equal 10-10.

In the last seconds of the second quarter an exchange of field goals; from 35 yards from Gay for the Rams, 53 from Prater; He sent the game at half-time 13-13.

On his first offense of the second half Stafford got his second touchdown pass of the night in connection with Van Jefferson, to take a 20-13 distance.

Murray’s poor day continued into his first offensive drive of the third quarter with his second interception.

Mistake the visiting pin converted to seven points with a send to Cooper Kupp, 27-13, his third pass to the diagonals of the game. Kupp reached 12 touchdowns on the year.

A run by Conner, 14 touchdowns on the season, early in the fourth quarter brought his squad closer to 27-20. The Rams responded with three points and a 30-20 lead. An Arizona field goal made the score 30-23.

Week 14 Results; Bears 30-45 Packers, Steelers 28-36 Vikings, Bills 27-33 Buccaneers in overtime, Cowboys 27-20 Washington, Raiders 9-48 Chiefs, Saints 30-9 Jets, Falcons 29-21 Panthers, Seahawks 33-13 Texans , Ravens 22-24 Browns, Jaguars 0-20 Titans, Lions 10-38 Broncos, Giants 21-37 Chargers and 49ers 26-23 Bengals in overtime.

This is how the NFL teams go

American Conference

East: Pats (9-4), Bills (7-6), Dolphins (6-7) and Jets (3-10).

West: Chiefs (9-4), Chargers (8-5), Broncos (7-6) and Raiders (6-7).

North: Ravens (8-5), Browns (7-6), Bengals (7-6) and Steelers (6-6-1).

South: Titans (9-4), Colts (7-6), Texans (2-11) and Jaguars (2-11).

National Conference:

East: Cowboys (9-4), Washington (6-7), Eagles (6-7) and Giants (4-9).

West: Cardinals (10-3), Rams (9-4), 49ers (7-6) and Seahawks (5-8).

North: Packers (10-3), Vikings (6-7), Bears (4-9) and Lions (1-11-1).

South: Buccaneers (10-3), Falcons (6-7), Saints (6-7) and Panthers (5-8).