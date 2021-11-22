11/22/2021

On at 17:20 CET

Roger Pros

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played last Saturday, November 20 his last game as Manchester United manager. After having lost by 4 goals to 1 against Watford, the leaders of the Mancuniano team exhausted their patience with the Norway and they decided to remove him from his position. As a substitute, the team itself has announced that in the short term it will be Michael Carrick will take over temporarily. However, the efforts of the leaders are focused on looking for the new Manchester United manager.

In this sense, there have been many the names of possible future coaches for the ‘red devil’ bench. From Luis Enrique, going by Rangnick or Laurent blanc, among others. Some options are more viable than others, but the last thing that is being talked about in England is a chain movement that could end Pochettino at Old Trafford and Zidane in Paris.

Both one and the other option are difficult to produce, although as they say “in football, as in life, you never know” and there are reasons to believe in it. To the first (Pochettino) because her arrival is endorsed by Sir Alex Ferguson, the most authoritative voice in the English club environment. For its part, the second (Zidane) it’s a express wish of the PSG leaders for a long time.

What’s more, Mauricio Pochettino seems to not quite fit into the Parisian atmosphere, something that would change with Zidane, since he knows the city and the country perfectly. For its part, the Manchester United already tried too the signing of Pochettino on a couple of occasions, but the approaches did not materialize when he was first at Tottenham and then without a team.

This would be the third time that the signing would be attempted and the Mancunians must think “the third time is the charm.” However, the operation is extremely complex, and even more so considering that both teams are still immersed in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. However, should the operation finally occur, it would end with Zidane training Leo Messi with Sergio Ramos at PSG, something extremely unusual and unthinkable a few seasons ago.