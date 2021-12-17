12/17/2021

On at 22:31 CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

The National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) of merchandise has called off the lockout scheduled for on December 20, 21 and 22 after reaching an agreement with the Government late this Friday, according to sources from the negotiation.

Representatives of the organizations and the Ministry of Transport were meeting since this morning, after spending the last two days exchanging documents, points of view and proposals, which today have been reflected in a definitive document.

Unemployment threatened supply, especially of fresh produce, in the dates before Christmas, the time of most consumption of the year.

The National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) had called work stoppages for the December 20, 21 and 22 due to the sharp rise in costs (especially fuel), which ensures that they cannot pass on to their clients due to the lack of legal tools for this and the “dominant position” of those who hire them.

The carriers had managed solve the issue of “exorbitant” waiting times, for those who also have to do loading and unloading work, the possible imposition of tolls, the disappearance of professional diesel or the lack of refund of the 200 million of the sanitary cent.

The transport employers had shown their willingness to negotiate until the last moment, but they assured that they did it for “dignity and money” because, as he has assured, his future is at stake and “the limit” has already been reached.