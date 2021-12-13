12/13/2021

On at 22:31 CET

The National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) maintains the stoppages scheduled for December 20, 21 and 22 after not having obtained “any progress” in the last meeting held this Monday with the representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

In a statement, the road transport employer has explained that in the meeting held at the headquarters of the ministry there has been no progress regarding their demands, which remain the same as when they called for the Christmas strikes.

Despite the fact that they keep the work stoppages called for next week, from the CNTC they have expressed their willingness to continue negotiating “until the last moment”, waiting for the Government to respond to their requests.

For their part, ministry sources point out that the meeting has analyzed the latest CNTC response document to the latest Executive proposal, a document that includes “far-reaching” measures that respond to the demands of carriers and suppose “an unprecedented advance“.

However, the same sources assure that the employer’s response addresses aspects that were not included in the initial “negotiation perimeter”.

In this sense, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda recall that, independently of the negotiation to call off the strike, it will be necessary to ccontinue working on improving the economic sustainability of the sector with measures of another type.

In addition, they defend the need to resolve the negotiation as soon as possible to give certainty to the economy and the entire citizenry, and they hope to reach a satisfactory agreement for both parties.