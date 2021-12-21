

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis respond to Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegations.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Dimitrios Kambouris / .

Last week, two women accused Chris Noth, known for playing Mr. Big on the series “Sex And The City,” of two separate incidents that occurred in 2004 and 2015, the first in Los Angeles and the second in New York. , according to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter newspaper.

In his response, Noth did not deny the encounters with both women, but claimed that they were “consensual.”

“The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago. ‘No’ always means ‘no’. That is a line that I did not cross, “said the actor in a statement.

However, the agency that represented him has terminated his contract and the series in which he was currently participating, “The Equalizer”, will no longer have his presence in new episodes, confirmed the CBS network.

For their part, the protagonists of “Sex And the City”, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, did not defend their former partner, lamented the accusations of sexual abuse against him and even showed their support for the alleged victims.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support women who have stepped forward and shared their painful experiences. We know that it must be something very difficult to do and we congratulate them for it, “said Parker, Nixon and Davis in a joint statement.

The actresses met again to premiere “And Just Like That”, a series that serves as a continuation of “Sex And the City” and in which the character of Noth only appears in the first episode, shot long before they came out to the light the accusations.

The first woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted in 2004, when she was 22 years old, and that she needed medical help, but decided not to file a complaint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the center for sexual victims of the University of California, UCLA Rape Crisis Center, confirmed that this person was treated at its facilities until 2006, without providing further details.

The other woman detailed a similar event in 2015, when she was 25 years old and living in New York, which she did not report to the police, but told a friend with whom the same newspaper also spoke.

