“Star Trek: Enterprise” the latest installment in the classic “Star Trek” series is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021. The first episode, “Broken Bow” premiered on September 26, 2021. The episode featured Captain Jonathan Archer ( Scott Bakula), Deputy Commander T’Pol (Jolene Blalock), Chief Engineer Charles “Trip” Tucker (Connor Trineer), Chief of Security Malcolm Reed (Dominic Keating), Doctor Phlox (John Billingsley), communications specialist Hoshi Sato (Linda Park), and Ensign Travis Mayweather (Anthony Montgomery).

The show ended four years later, when the network abruptly canceled it. Since then, the actors who played the crew of the Enterprise NX-01 have been busy with other projects and continued to be present at the Trekverse through conventions.

Here we compare how they were during the first season and how they are now:

Scott bakula

Since “Enterprise” ended, Bakula has been incredibly busy with work on both the big screen and the small screen. He has had major appearances on “Desperate Housewives,” “Searching,” and “NCIS.” In 2017, she landed a starring role in “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ended this year.

Now that that work is done, there have been rumors that Bakula is going to return to the Trekverse. Those rumors have not been confirmed yet.

Jolene blalock

Subcommander T’Pol was Blalock’s first major television role. Before that, her job had been mostly modeling.

After the end of “Enterprise”, Blalock continued acting; He landed several roles in indie films and some supporting roles in television series such as “Stargate SG-1”, “CSI: Miami” and “House”.

However, after “Enterprise” his acting career was in decline. Blalock has not acted in movies or on television since 2017.

There are also rumors that he would return to the Trekverse. At the moment, however, they are nothing more than speculation.

Connor trinneer

Like Bakula, Trinneer has been keeping busy since “Enterprise” went off the air. He has worked on television and in film as well.

Trinneer landed some recurring roles on such popular shows as “Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate Origins,” and “The Night of Atonement.” He recently appeared in “9-1-1” and is stipulated to be part of the movie “The Baby Pact.”

Dominic keating

After “Enterprise” came to an end, Keating continued to work mostly on television. He had small appearances on shows like “Heroes,” “Prison Break,” and “CSI: New York.” He also acted in films such as “Beowulf” and “The Guest”

Keating also ventured out into the world of voicing to bring to life characters from multiple video games such as “Dragon Age: Origins,” “Diablo III,” and “World of Warcraft.”

John billingsley

Of all the “Enterprise” actors, Billingsley has been the busiest since the show ended. He has landed roles on dozens of popular television shows, many of which became big recurring roles.

Billingsley played Mike Spencer in “True Blood” and Dr. Shenendoah Cassidy in “Intelligence.” He also made recurring appearances on “Prison Break,” “24,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Masters of Sex,” “Stitchers,” and on almost every version of NCIS.

Billingsley is currently working on some TV projects and a movie.

Linda Park

Since they canceled “Enterprise,” Park has managed to land recurring roles on television. Although he hasn’t worked on as many shows as his former castmates, he has devoted his time to bigger roles on the shows he’s been on.

Park played Sally Lance in “Raines,” Denise Kwon in “Women’s Murder Club,” and Maggie Cheon in “Crash.” He also won an amazing recurring role on “Bosch” playing Jun Park.

He is currently filming the pilot of a new show called “Dangerous Mothers”.

Anthony Montgomery

After “Enterprise,” Montgomery’s acting career got smaller. He continued to work in television and landed appearances on shows such as “House,” “NCIS,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” He also acted in some movies.

In 2011, Montgomery landed the incredible role of Dr. Andre Maddox on the soap opera “General Hospital.” After that role ended, he landed a recurring role on “Family Business.”

Many of the “Enterprise” actors, especially Trinneer and Keating, regularly attend Trek conventions and other events related to the show.

