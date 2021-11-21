11/21/2021 at 10:31 PM CET

Bruno Martin

Again, one more Monday. Tomorrow (7:00 p.m. / Reale Arena) will be the umpteenth day of the week that Girona will set foot on the pitch to play a football match. Another scourge that is repeated is the number of casualties with which Míchel’s team travels, which has had to pull the subsidiary to complete the call, to a historically impregnable field for Girona. Far from foreseeing at the beginning of the season that Real Sociedad B would be a rival to look directly at, the reality is that both clubs are only separated by four points today.

With the insertion of players from the subsidiary, who are giving a lot of performance when they go with the elders, Míchel has had to counteract the losses of up to seven of his players, to, thus, complete a call for 19 footballers. Arnau Ortiz, Àlex Sala, Artero and Suleiman it is the young people who will have the role, once again, of making people forget the Pol Lozano, Ramon Terrats, Borja García and those of Jairo, Valery and Darío. Despite the problems that the string of casualties may cause, Girona and its helmsman, Míchel, must shed fear and calm, and cling to the growing improvement that the team has suffered in recent days. Gone is that beginning of the season where the players were seen as sleepy, crestfallen and empty of ideas on the pitch.

Now, a set arrives at the Reale Arena that offered a great image against Cartagena reaping a victory (2-0) in front of his fans. It goes without saying, therefore, how easy they will not have it to demolish their walls and penetrate until they get the three points. Something unheard of since the first stone was laid to create a Girona, that he has only played four times against the subsidiary txuri urdin. To find the last precedent, you have to go back to the beginning of the 90s, specifically in the 91-92 season, when the two teams remained in Second B. One defeat (3-1) and one triumph (3-2), that’s how the duels ended. The two other clashes took place in the 87-88 course with double joy for the Basques (4-2 and 1-2). Unfortunate results and unfavorable statistics for a Girona that will try to storm Anoeta, now Reale Arena, for the first time in history.

Possible eleven

Real Sociedad B: Marrero, Olasagasti, Akain, López, Pacheco, Blasco, Martón, Martín, Sangalli, Navarro and Rodríguez.

Girona: Juan Carlos, Calavera, Bernardo, Juanpe, Santi Bueno, David Juncà, Kébé, Aleix Garcia, Samu Sáiz, Álex Baena and Christian Stuani