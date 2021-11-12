11/12/2021 at 08:16 CET

Schrödinger’s cat is one of the most well-known characters in quantum physics: it explains in an imaginary way one of the mysteries of modern science. But among the ins and outs of the quantum universe there is at least one other cat.

In 1935, the physicist Erwin Schrödinger proposed an imaginary example to explain the difficulty of knowing reality as it is, because the mere fact of illuminating an object changes its nature: a single photon of light transfers energy to the object that is being looked at, he explains the associate professor of Physics at the University of Hiroshima in Japan, Holger F. Hofmann.

Schrödinger said: if we have a cat inside a box in which we have introduced food on the one hand and poison on the other, in the end it is the owner of the cat who decides its fate when opening the box: it will be alive or dead depending on what the observer wants to meet.

Smiling cat

Smiling catBut the story of quantum cats doesn’t end here: In 2013, researchers from Israeli and UK universities drew inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s novel Alice in Wonderland to explain another mystery of elemental physics.

More specifically, they were inspired by one of the characters in the novel, the cheshire cat, which takes its name from the county of England in which Lewis Carroll was born.

In the novel, this cat is always smiling and has the magical possibility not only to appear and disappear whenever he wants, but also to disappear little by little, leaving only his smile in the environment.

Alice said in the novel: “I have often seen a cat without a smile, but a smile without a cat is the most curious thing I have ever seen in my life!”

Particle without properties

Particle without propertiesIsraeli and British scientists used this example to explain a discovery they had made: a quantum particle can be completely separated from its properties, in the same way that the smile is separated from the rest of the Cheshire cat.

It was the first time that a particle had been separated from one of its properties, thus demonstrating that the magnetic moment of a neutron can be measured independently of the neutron itself.

An impossible thing in the everyday world, once again became possible, almost common, in the quantum world: the Cheshire cat and Schrödinger’s cat have a deep quantum kinship.

Quantum smile

Quantum smileBut the Cheshire cat paradoxes don’t end here. New research, the results of which are published in Nature Communications, proves that Carroll’s famous feline smile has a quantum foundation.

This phenomenon actually occurs in the world of elementary particles, explains the journal PhysicsWorld. It is not just the effect of a novelist’s imagination.

What this new experiment proves is that the smile that the cat has left in the air, bounces and moves inside a box, even if the cat is still at the other end of the same box.

The authors of this research have verified this by observing how the property of a particle that measures its angular momentum, called spin, can vary, even though it is far from it.

As this intrinsic angular momentum of a particle has no correspondence in classical mechanics, the authors of this research have called that spin separation that they have now observed, quantum effect of the cheshire cat.

With this discovery, the authors of this research have further confirmed the so-called counterfactuality phenomenon, which is defined as the transfer of a quantum state from one place to another, without any quantum or classical particles transmitted between them.

Secure communication

Secure communicationThis check allows you to think about the quantum counterfactual communication, a recently proposed idea that consists of using quantum physics to send messages between two parties, without any transfer of matter and / or energy associated with the sent bits.

That means that the ethereal smile of the Cheshire cat could be used to transmit information from one place to another, taking advantage of that very particular property of not having a relationship of physical dependence with a body of which it is incomprehensibly part.

This also means that the information transmitted in this way cannot be manipulated to fraudulently obtain a confidential message, something that has been reliably analyzed.

In fact, the authors of the new research think that the quantum dynamic effect of the Cheshire cat it could, in principle, be incorporated into existing counterfactual communication protocols and strengthen those that can be developed more efficiently in the future.

Persistent paradoxes

Persistent paradoxesAnyway, they don’t stop showing their astonishment for the results obtained: “the most important thing for us is not a potential application, although it is something to look for, but what it teaches us about nature & rdquor ;, said one of the authors, Sandu Popescu, from the University of Bristol, to Physics World.

He added: “Quantum mechanics is very strange, and almost a hundred years after its discovery it continues to baffle us. We believe that discovering even more puzzling phenomena and delving into them is the way to finally understand them.

So strange is quantum mechanics that it has brought together Erwin Schrödinger, Nobel Prize Winner in Physics in 1933, and a famous novelist (and also mathematician), Lewis Carroll (who was actually called Charles Lutwidge Dodgson), so that through his cats let us understand the incomprehensible, in what it represents the last of the paradoxes of the quantum world.

Reference

ReferenceA dynamical quantum Cheshire Cat effect and implications for counterfactual communication. Yakir Aharonov et al. Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 4770 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24933-9

Top photo: representation of the Cheshire cat. Credit: eileenmak, Flickr.