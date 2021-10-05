Everything is ready in the Templum Gymnasium of the city of Barcelona (Calle Entença, 113) to host the complete amateur boxing evening organized by the promoter Great Price and the Templum Gym. Fans will be able to enjoy a total of 15 fights in different weight categories, which can be considered the best warm-up for the five-star evening that will once again turn Barcelona into the boxing capital. Just in a week, the Pavelló d’Esports de la Vall d’Hebron will once again be the setting for an evening by the promoter Matchroom with an attractive menu, in which the dispute of the European championship Come in Kerman Lejarraga and Dylan Charrat.

But for this great day of the noble art of boxing there are still seven days left and there will be time to talk about it, since the attention is focused this Saturday at the Templum Gymnasium in Barcelona, ​​in which it is a great opportunity to see the best of the scene Catalan boxing.

The weigh-in took place at the headquarters of the Federació Catalana de Boxa

Perhaps of all the combats the one that stands out the most is the one that measures the French Natali from iler and Eva Cantos from Alicante. Both gave this Friday 56,100 kilos and 55,500 on the scale. Eva is a young boxer who debuted in professional boxing on July 24, with the victory on points against the Madrid Marisa Dominguez at Rayo Vallecano Gym. It will not be a simple debut for Natali. The boxer of the Club Boxa Barcelona, for which he signed last July, will have a great opportunity to demonstrate his potential and quality.

THE LEADERS OF THE EVENING

Víctor Sánchez (Team Blanes) vs David Romero (12 Ounces)

Othmane Rahiovy (CBBarcelona) vs Raúl Rodríguez Ameri’s Gym)

Manuel Bueno (Team Xavi Urpí) vs Ayoub El Magdoub (Team Pepe)

Ganda Coulibaly (C. Boxa Barcelona) vs Marius Cristofor (Hook School)

Dominic García (C. Boxa Barcelona) vs Mahdi (12 Ounces)

Pedro Ángel (Boxa Barcelona) vs Hamza Dadaie (12 Ounces)

Raidel Carnajel (Team Templum) vs Adnane Elayati (Lleida Profile)

Juan Caballero (C. Boxing Viladecans) vs Marc Pascual (Boxing Factory)

Newton Yanza (C.Boxa Barcelona) vs Jordan Mayavangua (Uppercut Lleida)

Carla Cano (Team Xavi Urpí) vs Andrea López Resina (Team Piera)

Alex Marsal (Lleida Profile) vs Giuliano Martín (Boxing Factory)

Hamza (Team Xavi Urpí) vs Karim (Boxing Health)

Natali Francesca vs Eva Cantos

With a view to having a good debut, the boxer from Lleida, with nine amateur fights in her gloves, she has been training these days with the champion Melania Sorroche, and if they achieve victory, they could propose it to dispute a European championship.

