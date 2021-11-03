EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

From the Government and the audiovisual sector they explain that the claim “was not necessary” and is only understood as “both political”. Communities with their own language can create “additional norms” to promote their own language.

Yesterday it was known that the Executive had agreed to the repeal of the labor reform, as it was among the commitments of PSOE and Podemos to form a coalition government. This is not the only announcement that overlaps with what was previously established: the audiovisual production quota in Catalan claimed by ERC to save the Budgets is now perfectly possible without the need for the agreement signed last Friday.

Like all common narratives, the understanding between the Republicans and the Socialists has been forged with an approach, a knot and an outcome, until the PSOE s to the insistent demand of the pro-independence party to support the General State Budgets. There has been no lack of emotion, such as that sought by Netflix and other platforms in their content, but this claim was not necessary and could only be justified by ERC’s intention to score a bit political, as recognized by EL MUNDO by different sources from the audiovisual sector and the Government itself.

The spokesman for the Republican party in Congress, Gabriel Rufin, boasted last Friday that there will be a quota of audiovisual production in Catalan, demanded in the last weeks since its political formation as a sine qua non condition for not presenting an amendment to the totality of the new PGE. In this way, streaming services such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video will supposedly be forced to include a minimum of productions in co-official languages, a commitment that will be framed in the new General Law of Audiovisual Communication. The preliminary draft of this regulation, whose final wording is not yet known, must be sent to the Council of Ministers for approval and subsequent parliamentary processing.

However, whatever the resulting text, the basis stipulated in the current audiovisual law will be maintained, provided that no article is explicitly annulled, and in the current regulations it is already stipulated that Autonomous Communities with their own language may approve additional regulations for the audiovisual communication services in its field of competence in order to promote audiovisual production in its own language.

In other words, to support the Budgets, ERC did not require the incorporation of a quota in the new law, since the Government can already promote Catalan with additional regulations. Different interlocutors of the Government and of the on-demand platforms would have transmitted it to the Catalan party, which in any case considered It is essential to protect the Catalan language within the framework of the audiovisual law of the Spanish State, as highlighted by Marta Vilalta, spokesperson for ERC.

The Catalan consultation

For its part, Junts Per Catalunya argues that creating a Catalan audiovisual law, no longer a state law, is the best amendment to Spanish law, in the words of its spokesperson in Parliament, Mnica Sales. Beyond the ideological barrage, there are certainly Catalan audiovisual regulations and, in fact, the draft to modify the current regional law is currently going through its public consultation phase. In fact, the General Directorate of Language Policy has been in talks with Netflix throughout the year, as the Government itself has admitted.

But the debate has moved to the Spanish audiovisual regulations, with an unusual leading role in the new Budgets. It would be worth checking if this claim is really an endorsement of linguistic diversity, which could be achieved simply with subtitles, or rather a underground attempt to boost Catalan industry, they launch from one of the affected companies. Not surprisingly, in Esquerra there are 26,000 jobs in the audiovisual sector of Catalonia.

