11/19/2021 at 3:19 PM CET

Sport.es

East Saturday, November 20, two attractive direct duels close the fifth day in the League of Division of Honor, after their contenders will postpone them by mutual agreement.

In the first, the Barça Rugby and the EU Santboiana, Catalan representatives of the highest male category, end a long wait since the last time they delighted us with one of the classics of this sport within our borders, which can be enjoyed live on LaLigaSportsTV and TV3.

More than a year has passed since last duel between azulgranas and deans, since they were measured on the first day of last season and, later, they played in different groups in the second league phase, so the oval from Barcelona will live his big day in a more special way if possible.

Both teams they recover cash very important after the international break, such as Guemes or Facundo Dominguez on the local side and Afa Tauli or Jordi Jorba on the visitor. The last clashes: Barça 18-12 Santboiana (League 2020-21) / Barça 32-32 Santboiana (League 2019-20)

A little later, the Complutense Cisneros receive the La Vila Rugby Club with a lot of oxygen at stake, as these are the sets that are just above direct descent. Both teams want to recover the positive dynamics with which they started the League and overcome the recent slump.

The Collegiate Club has a magnificent opportunity to honor its four players who recently became European Champions with the M20 Lions.

The great moment of form Javier Carrion allowed him to play with him again XV of the LionPrecisely at the Central, on October 30 against Italy A, and he hopes to help his team to achieve the first away victory of the course. The last clashes: La Vila 18-17 Cisneros (League 2018-19) / Cisneros 17-21 La Vila (League 2018-19).

In addition to these four teams, two other representatives of the Men’s Division of Honor will compete this weekend, specifically on Sunday at 12: 00h, when the VRAC Entrepinares Cheese and the Lexus Alcobendas Rugby they meet to dispute the XVIII Spanish Rugby Super Cup, which can be seen live on LaLigaSportsTV.