12/08/2021 at 20:45 CET

.

Barça will face Paris Saint Germain this Thursday (8:45 pm), in the Pierre de Coubertin Room, with both teams tied for third place in Group B and in a dramatic clash for both, because the loser could be left behind in the fight for second place that would give him a direct pass to the quarterfinals .

After this meeting, the competition will come to a halt, still with four days to go to the end of the group stage, due to the European national team (January 13-30).

The Barça victory could, in the event of the possible defeat of Veszprém on the Flensburg track, take them to second place, but losing would complicate their position and cause PSG to escape.

Carlos Ortega dosed his men in the match last Sunday at the SinFin Santander track, penultimate classified, achieving a discreet victory (31-34).

Did not have Dika Mem for discomfort in the right knee. Today he travels, but there is still a serious doubt for tomorrow and his presence will not be decided until the last minute. The Croatian central Luka cindric, who was unable to play due to injury in the first round at the Palau (30-27), is in great form and has scored 18 goals in the last two games, as has the left-handed winger Aleix gomez, the team’s top European scorer (54 goals), one more than Mem (53).

Highlight the power of the new Tunisian-Qatari pivot Youseff Ben Ali, which has been perfectly coupled to the team’s systems, combining with Ludovic Fabregas the position, and the success of Timothey N’Guessan, while waiting one step ahead of Melvyn richardson.

These are the tricks of Ortega Against an undefeated rival in the French League (12 games) and who has not lost in their fiefdom in the Champions League.

The Valladolid Raul Gonzalez, coach of the French team, is aware of the power of his rival, but the departure of his team gives him confidence for tomorrow.

On Sunday, leaving their key men on the bench, they overwhelmed Nancy (38-26) in the French league and last day they defeated Kielce (32-27), leader of the Group in the Champions League.

His budget is 18 million euros and he has only made one signing this season, the Dutch central defender. Luc steins, although it already arrived halfway through last season to cover the drop in Nikola Karabatic due to injury.

Seven men form the backbone of the team: the international goal Vincent Gerard; Danish left-back Mikkel hansen, his top scorer and also in the Champions League (56 goals), the French pivot and captain Luka karabatic, the right side Nedim Remilí (40 goals), the Catalan left-handed winger Ferran Solé, the right-handed winger Mathieu grebille and of course, its undisputed leader, the central Nikola Karabatic. To this group is added the Polish pivot and exBarça, Kamil Syprzak, in a great moment -second top scorer of the team with 41 goals-, the ‘gigantic’ (2.14 meters) left-handed Latvian winger and great defender Dainis Kristopans.

Raul Gonzalez performs different tactical and positional variations on the team depending on the opponent he faces. In the first round, played at the Palau Blaugrana, he used several: from ‘six zero’ to ‘seven zero without a goalkeeper’ at the end of the clash. Paris’ attack is the best in the Champions League with 33.7 goals on average (Barça has an average of 29.7). In defense, the Catalans are superior with 28.8 so many conceded against the 31.4 of the Parisians).