11/30/2021 at 17:29 CET

Prosecutors investigating the death of Diego Armando Maradona added an eighth defendant for alleged “simple homicide with eventual intent” and they summoned him to present himself for an investigatory statement, according to what judicial sources confirmed to . on Tuesday.

The new defendant is the clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna, who had been hired to care for Maradona during the home confinement that preceded his death, and whom prosecutors accuse of having seen the patient only twice and not having fulfilled the duties of their position. The members of the prosecution called Di Spagna to investigate for the next December 20 and asked the judge of guarantees of the case, Orlando Diaz, to prohibit him from leaving the country, according to sources.

Di Spagna joins the others seven defendants in the case: the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor who coordinated the home care Nancy Forlini, the coordinator of the nurses Mariano Perroni and the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

The eight people related to Maradona’s medical care are investigated for alleged “simple homicide with eventual intent” seeking to determine if the care of the former soccer player was deficient. This crime foresees a penalty of between 8 and 25 years in prison.

Maradona died at the age of 60 and the autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentine national team determined that he died as a result of a “Acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure”. He also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

One year after Maradona’s death

The 1986 world champion in Mexico suffered from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2, 2020 for anemia and dehydration and, a day later, was transferred to a local sanatorium. Buenos Aires of Olivos, where it was operated for a subdural hematoma by a team led by Luque. On November 11, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he passed away on November 25, 2020.